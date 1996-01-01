-
GAME THREAD: San Diego - Thursday - 02. 27. 20
Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1 WCC) hosts San Diego (9-20, 2-12 WCC) at 6:00pm PT. A Zags win would clinch the outright WCC regular season title. The Zags have either shared or owned the WCC regular season title outright for eight consecutive seasons, and 19 of the last 20 conference regular season titles.
GU has won 11 straight vs. USD. GU's 37 straight wins at home is the longest active streak in the nation.
TV: KHQ / ROOT SPORTS / WCCN
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
GU SID One Page Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/25/me...-thursday.aspx
GU Press Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/2/25//MBB30.pdf
USD Press Notes: https://gozags.com/documents/2020/2/25//USD_Notes.pdf
LIVE STATS: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
