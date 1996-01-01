Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1 WCC) hosts San Diego (9-20, 2-12 WCC) at 6:00pm PT. A Zags win would clinch the outright WCC regular season title. The Zags have either shared or owned the WCC regular season title outright for eight consecutive seasons, and 19 of the last 20 conference regular season titles.

GU has won 11 straight vs. USD. GU's 37 straight wins at home is the longest active streak in the nation.

TV: KHQ / ROOT SPORTS / WCCN

RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

