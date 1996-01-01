Six Bulldogs Named WCC All-Academic

This season, Campbell averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor while scoring in double figures 16 times on the year. The Oxnard, Calif., native also recorded her first career double-double this season, posting 12 points and a career-high 10 boards against Pepperdine on Jan. 23.Bothandare making their second appearance as WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention honorees.and leads the Zags in scoring at 12.4 points per contest. The Okanogan, Wash., native adds 5.7 rebounds per game and ranks sixth in the conference in field goal percentage at 50.4 percent with a 43.3 shooting effort from long range.also averages double-figures for the Zags at 10.4 points per contest, and the junior forward has scored in double figures 16 times on the year with six double-double efforts. She leads the team in blocked shots and rebounding;makes her first appearance as a WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention selection. The junior forward ranks third in scoring at 8.6 points per game through 29 games this season, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. Currently, she's shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from long range.also makes her first appearance as a WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention selection. She has seen action in all 29 games this season and averages 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game., a fellow first-time WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention selection, has seen action in 28 games this season, contributing 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing.This season, 18 West Coast Conference student-athletes posted a GPA of 3.50 or better while six posted a 3.75 GPA or higher. To be considered for the WCC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average while also being a significant contributor to her team.Emily Codding Saint Mary's Jr. 3.53 Business AdministrationPaige Fecske Pepperdine R-Sr. 4.00 Clinical PsychologySara Hamson BYU Jr. 3.83 BioinfographicsAshlyn Herlihy Santa Clara R-Jr. 3.61 MBAMaddie Muhlheim Portland Jr. 3.93 AccountingMyah Pace San Diego Jr. 3.67 ArchitectureSofie Tryggedsson Pacific Gr. 3.65 Health, Exercise & Sport ScienceKia Vaalavirta San Francisco So. 3.92 BiologyLauren Yearwood Santa Clara R-Sr. 3.86 BiologyBYU: Maria AlbieroLMU: Brittney ReedPACIFIC: Jessica Blakeslee, Callie Kaiser, Josephine Millard, Kaylin RandhawaPEPPERDINE: Deezha Battle, Jayla Ruffus-Milner, Jayda Ruffus-MilnerPORTLAND: Lauren WalkerSAINT MARY'S: Claire Ferguson, Sam SimonsSAN DIEGO: Nicole Blakes, Sydney Hunter, Ana RamosSAN FRANCISCO: Dolapo Balogun, Abby Rathbun, Rojeen SharifiSANTA CLARA: Tia Hay, Lindsey VanAllen, Emily Wolph