Six Bulldogs Named WCC All-Academic
Zags lead the WCC with six honorees
SAN BRUNO, Calif.
– Six Bulldogs picked up WCC All-Academic honors Wednesday afternoon as the league office announced the 2019-20 WCC All-Academic Team and Honorable Mention selections.
Katie Campbell led the way with her first career WCC All-Academic Team selection after two previous honorable mention nods, while Louise Forsyth, Jill Townsend, Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth and Anamaria Virjoghe each picked up honorable mention honors.
It marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Zags have had at least five players recognized by the conference for their academic achievements.
Campbell makes her first appearance on the WCC All-Academic Team after earning honorable mention honors the last two seasons.
This season, Campbell averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor while scoring in double figures 16 times on the year. The Oxnard, Calif., native also recorded her first career double-double this season, posting 12 points and a career-high 10 boards against Pepperdine on Jan. 23. She is set to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in psychology this spring with a 3.36 GPA.
Both Townsend
and Jenn Wirth
are making their second appearance as WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention honorees. Townsend holds a 3.34 GPA
and leads the Zags in scoring at 12.4 points per contest. The Okanogan, Wash., native adds 5.7 rebounds per game and ranks sixth in the conference in field goal percentage at 50.4 percent with a 43.3 shooting effort from long range. Jenn Wirth
also averages double-figures for the Zags at 10.4 points per contest, and the junior forward has scored in double figures 16 times on the year with six double-double efforts. She leads the team in blocked shots and rebounding; she is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and carries a 3.36 GPA.
LeeAnne Wirth
makes her first appearance as a WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention selection. The junior forward ranks third in scoring at 8.6 points per game through 29 games this season, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. Currently, she's shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from long range. The Mesa, Ariz., native carries a 3.32 GPA in public relations. Forsyth
also makes her first appearance as a WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention selection. She has seen action in all 29 games this season and averages 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. The junior guard carries a 3.42 GPA and is currently pursuing a degree in biology. Virjoghe
, a fellow first-time WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention selection, has seen action in 28 games this season, contributing 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per outing. The redshirt sophomore carries a 3.28 GPA and is currently pursuing a degree in sport management.
This season, 18 West Coast Conference student-athletes posted a GPA of 3.50 or better while six posted a 3.75 GPA or higher. To be considered for the WCC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average while also being a significant contributor to her team.
2019-20 WCC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Name Institution Yr. GPA Major
Katie Campbell Gonzaga Sr. 3.36 Psychology
Emily Codding Saint Mary's Jr. 3.53 Business Administration
Paige Fecske Pepperdine R-Sr. 4.00 Clinical Psychology
Sara Hamson BYU Jr. 3.83 Bioinfographics
Ashlyn Herlihy Santa Clara R-Jr. 3.61 MBA
Maddie Muhlheim Portland Jr. 3.93 Accounting
Myah Pace San Diego Jr. 3.67 Architecture
Sofie Tryggedsson Pacific Gr. 3.65 Health, Exercise & Sport Science
Kia Vaalavirta San Francisco So. 3.92 Biology
Lauren Yearwood Santa Clara R-Sr. 3.86 Biology
2019-20 WCC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-ACADEMIC HONORABLE MENTION
BYU: Maria Albiero
GONZAGA: Jill Townsend, Louise Forsyth, Anamaria Virjoghe, Jenn Wirth, LeeAnne Wirth
LMU: Brittney Reed
PACIFIC: Jessica Blakeslee, Callie Kaiser, Josephine Millard, Kaylin Randhawa
PEPPERDINE: Deezha Battle, Jayla Ruffus-Milner, Jayda Ruffus-Milner
PORTLAND: Lauren Walker
SAINT MARY'S: Claire Ferguson, Sam Simons
SAN DIEGO: Nicole Blakes, Sydney Hunter, Ana Ramos
SAN FRANCISCO: Dolapo Balogun, Abby Rathbun, Rojeen Sharifi
SANTA CLARA: Tia Hay, Lindsey VanAllen, Emily Wolph