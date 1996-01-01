Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Meehan Handicaps the WCC Individual Awards Chase

    From the Spokesman-Review: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...wccs-individu/

    His take on "Newcomer"

    BYUs Toolson appears to be in the drivers seat for this award, open to freshmen, grad transfers and sit-out transfers.

    Toolson is fourth nationally in 3-point percentage (46.2). The 6-foot-5 wing averages 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Toolson and TJ Haws led BYU to key nonconference wins with Childs on the sidelines.

    Gonzagas Ryan Woolridge (10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and Drew Timme (9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) merit consideration, along with San Diegos Braun Hartfield (14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds).
    Is Toolson eligible for newcomer of the year? He played 36 games for BYU prior to going to UVU and then returning to BYU this year. Maybe they could start Comeback Player of the Year for him.
