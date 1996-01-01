Thread: Meehan Handicaps the WCC Individual Awards Chase

BYUs Toolson appears to be in the drivers seat for this award, open to freshmen, grad transfers and sit-out transfers.Toolson is fourth nationally in 3-point percentage (46.2). The 6-foot-5 wing averages 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Toolson and TJ Haws led BYU to key nonconference wins with Childs on the sidelines.Gonzagas Ryan Woolridge (10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and Drew Timme (9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) merit consideration, along with San Diegos Braun Hartfield (14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds).