Thread: Meehan Handicaps the WCC Individual Awards Chase

BYUs Toolson appears to be in the drivers seat for this award, open to freshmen, grad transfers and sit-out transfers.
Toolson is fourth nationally in 3-point percentage (46.2). The 6-foot-5 wing averages 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Toolson and TJ Haws led BYU to key nonconference wins with Childs on the sidelines.
Gonzagas Ryan Woolridge (10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and Drew Timme (9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) merit consideration, along with San Diegos Braun Hartfield (14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds).