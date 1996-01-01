Thread: Gonzaga in Florence Suspends Operations

Gonzaga in Florence (GIF) has made the decision to suspend academic operations effective immediately and send students home, according to a recent email sent out on Wednesday by Provost and Senior Vice President Deena J. González.This action is in response to recent outbreaks of COVID-19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, in Italy and following the actions of Florence campuses such as Kent State and New York University.Students are being asked to return home to their permanent addresses. At this time it is unclear is students will be responsible for purchasing their own plane tickets or if GIF will purchase them. It is also unclear how and if students will receive academic credits, after spending only half a semester in Florence.The announcement comes a day after GIF staff advised students to avoid traveling to regions of Northern Italy where cases of the virus were documented such as Veneto and Lombardy.