NCAA transfer proposal guide: What it means, what coaches and players are saying

Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff WriterThe NCAA Division I transfer waiver working group is considering a concept that would allow athletes in all sports to transfer once without sitting out a year of competition. If adopted by the Division I council, the new waiver criteria would allow athletes in all sports to compete immediately if they are in good academic standing, not facing suspension at their original school. They would receive a release to transfer."The current system is unsustainable. Working group members believe it's time to bring our transfer rules more in line with today's college landscape," said working group chair Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner of the Mid-American Conference. "This concept provides a uniform approach that is understandable, predictable and objective. Most importantly, it benefits students.""More than a third of all college students transfer at least once, and the Division I rule prohibiting immediate competition for students who play [one of] five sports [football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey] hasn't discouraged them from transferring," Steinbrecher said. "This dynamic has strained the waiver process, which was designed to handle extenuating and extraordinary circumstances."