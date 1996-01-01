Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: GU PGs in JR year: Analytics thread

    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,918

    Default GU PGs in JR year: Analytics thread

    Going off the Bigs thread... I decided to look at PGs in their junior year. I will take a look at PGs in their senior years (inclusive of grad transfers) sometime after the tourney.

    Quick note... While all are during the run... I couldn't include Santangelo as the per 40 data just isn't there.

    But here it goes:

    FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS
    5.1 11.9 0.43 2.4 5.4 0.452 2.7 6.6 0.412 3.8 4.3 0.873 3.8 4.1 1.2 0 1.9 2.3 16.8
    4 10.4 0.388 1.7 3.9 0.439 2.3 6.5 0.358 3.3 3.6 0.912 2.8 3.5 1.9 0.1 1.8 2.8 13.7
    5.1 11.7 0.439 2.4 4.7 0.507 2.7 6.9 0.393 2 2.7 0.753 3.8 6.4 1.4 0.1 2.5 3.1 15
    6.6 13.5 0.485 3.1 6.2 0.492 3.5 7.3 0.48 5.7 6.6 0.866 3.9 7.4 1 0.1 4.4 2.6 22.4
    6 13.9 0.431 2.6 5.6 0.472 3.3 8.3 0.403 4.9 5.9 0.833 4.2 6.8 1.8 0.1 3.8 2.3 20.2
    2.9 7.2 0.407 2 4 0.5 0.9 3.2 0.288 1 1.9 0.548 3.7 7.3 3.2 0.1 2.6 2.9 7.8
    5.8 11.8 0.491 3.7 7 0.537 2 4.8 0.423 3.6 4.8 0.744 5.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 2.2 2 17.2


    Who is who, and who do you want as your PG in their junior year.

    ** Matt Bouldin did a bit of double duty at PG/SG so he is in this list.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,924

    Default

    Curious on the second to last one. I’d guess Meech, but Meech didn’t distribute the ball well. Maybe Stockton?

    I’d say Pangos is 4 and Bouldin is 5. Pargo is 6.
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,159

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Curious on the second to last one. I’d guess Meech, but Meech didn’t distribute the ball well. Maybe Stockton?

    I’d say Pangos is 4 and Bouldin is 5. Pargo is 6.
    48% from 3, I don’t think so.
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,924

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    48% from 3, I don’t think so.
    You don’t think Pangos shot at a 48 percent clip? Maybe not - but when he was “on,” he was “on.”
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,159

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    You don’t think Pangos shot at a 48 percent clip? Maybe not - but when he was “on,” he was “on.”
    And conversely......Number D can only be DDD. My Rushmore guard, sorry Nigel. Other three are Ammo, KO and you know who.
    LTownZag
    LTownZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Posts
    1,055

    Default

    I'll take Dickau for my team. High TOs, but he had the ball a lot.

    My guesses:

    A:Pangos
    B:Raivio (freethrow %)
    C:Perkins
    D: DD
    E:
    F:Goodson (or someone lightning fast who lacked shooting ability)
    G: Bouldin (or someone who took a lot of 2pt shots)
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,159

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    I'll take Dickau for my team. High TOs, but he had the ball a lot.

    My guesses:

    A:Pangos
    B:Raivio (freethrow %)
    C:Perkins
    D: DD
    E:
    F:Goodson (or someone lightning fast who lacked shooting ability)
    G: Bouldin (or someone who took a lot of 2pt shots)
    Blake gotta be E
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    1,924

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    I'll take Dickau for my team. High TOs, but he had the ball a lot.

    My guesses:

    A:Pangos
    B:Raivio (freethrow %)
    C:Perkins
    D: DD
    E:
    F:Goodson (or someone lightning fast who lacked shooting ability)
    G: Bouldin (or someone who took a lot of 2pt shots)
    F has got to be stockton. Meech’s assist totals were not good - also, wasn’t Stockton responsible for an inordinate number of steals?
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,918

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Curious on the second to last one. I’d guess Meech, but Meech didn’t distribute the ball well. Maybe Stockton?

    I’d say Pangos is 4 and Bouldin is 5. Pargo is 6.
    For the record... I treated and will continue to treat Pargo as a SG as that is what he played a majority of his career.

    Meech isn't on the list.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    12,918

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    F has got to be stockton. Meech’s assist totals were not good - also, wasn’t Stockton responsible for an inordinate number of steals?
    LOL... DRav's FT% was a dead giveaway. Damn that kid could hit his FTs
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
