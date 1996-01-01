Thread: GU PGs in JR year: Analytics thread

Going off the Bigs thread... I decided to look at PGs in their junior year. I will take a look at PGs in their senior years (inclusive of grad transfers) sometime after the tourney.
Quick note... While all are during the run... I couldn't include Santangelo as the per 40 data just isn't there.
But here it goes:
FG FGA FG% 2P 2PA 2P% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 5.1 11.9 0.43 2.4 5.4 0.452 2.7 6.6 0.412 3.8 4.3 0.873 3.8 4.1 1.2 0 1.9 2.3 16.8 4 10.4 0.388 1.7 3.9 0.439 2.3 6.5 0.358 3.3 3.6 0.912 2.8 3.5 1.9 0.1 1.8 2.8 13.7 5.1 11.7 0.439 2.4 4.7 0.507 2.7 6.9 0.393 2 2.7 0.753 3.8 6.4 1.4 0.1 2.5 3.1 15 6.6 13.5 0.485 3.1 6.2 0.492 3.5 7.3 0.48 5.7 6.6 0.866 3.9 7.4 1 0.1 4.4 2.6 22.4 6 13.9 0.431 2.6 5.6 0.472 3.3 8.3 0.403 4.9 5.9 0.833 4.2 6.8 1.8 0.1 3.8 2.3 20.2 2.9 7.2 0.407 2 4 0.5 0.9 3.2 0.288 1 1.9 0.548 3.7 7.3 3.2 0.1 2.6 2.9 7.8 5.8 11.8 0.491 3.7 7 0.537 2 4.8 0.423 3.6 4.8 0.744 5.2 4.3 1.9 0.2 2.2 2 17.2
Who is who, and who do you want as your PG in their junior year.
** Matt Bouldin did a bit of double duty at PG/SG so he is in this list.