Thread: GU Bigs: Analytics Thread v2.0

I'm glad he's playing as well as he is and has been a major factor in most games. Some games for the win and some for the loss.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
I'm glad he's playing as well as he is and has been a major factor in most games. Some games for the win and some for the loss.
Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
Are you out of bed yet? Its now tomorrow and 100 impatient fans are awaiting the names including me 😜
To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
Got it.
To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
Pretty sure I is Petrusev, and that matches the eye test as him being one of our best offensive bigs in program history. G I am sure is Zach Collins. I bet H is Josh, who for me is still the most talented big in program history if he had not gotten hurt. I think B is probably Clarke when he was at San Jose State.
2 or 3 public posted choices so far and 100+ views and opinions saved for later? Lots of people want to keep their cake and eat it too.
"I knew it all along!" "I always knew my guy was the best!" And quit trying to guess and name folks! The point is to make a decision divorced from names/legends/fan loyalties/personal favoritism narratives. Assigning identities defeats that.
I'm still waiting for Reborn to specify which low post players he think Petrusev ("one of the best") is better than.
LongIslandZagFan didn't specify if you are choosing a player for this particular season to start at the 5, or picking a player in general. It might matter, since GU lack's rim protection, any face up shooting from 2 of its 3 big guys, and defense inside.
Fun exercise for the board. I'm probably in the minority here but I would need to see more than just these numbers to make a determination on the quality of the player.
Separating the Analytics Posts from the thread that began as a discussion of Petrusev. . .