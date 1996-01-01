Thread: GU Bigs: Analytics Thread v2.0

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  Yesterday, 06:46 AM #26
    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    Agree w you 100% TZF. Petrusev is light years ahead of where he was last season and his improved hands are a huge reason. Surprised folks are saying he constantly gets stripped of the ball; I saw that a lot last year but not this year. He absolutely needs to play w more fire and intensity and physicality on the defensive side of the ball but dude is a stud and still improving. I just hope we can all enjoy watching him as a Zag his junior year.... but whatever happens, he is a Zag for life and I look forward to cheering for him.
    Saying he's light years ahead of last season isn't saying much. Teams feasted on him last season during conference play. He looses the ball on his own as much as being stripped when making a move and then looks to the ref for a bail out.

    I'm glad he's playing as well as he is and has been a major factor in most games. Some games for the win and some for the loss.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 06:53 AM #27
    Are you out of bed yet? Its now tomorrow and 100 impatient fans are awaiting the names including me 😜
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  Yesterday, 06:53 AM #28
    Quote Originally Posted by ProVeeZag View Post
    I was thinking Jeremy Pargo ... he didn't take it from anyone.
    David Stockton would not have allowed that to go unanswered either.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Yesterday, 06:57 AM #29
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    David Stockton would not have allowed that to go unanswered either.
    Didn’t LIZF say they were all power forwards or bigs?
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  Yesterday, 06:59 AM #30
    Quote Originally Posted by GrizZAG View Post
    Didn’t LIZF say they were all power forwards or bigs?
    Yes. I am answering the Haws shove on Petro, not who the chart is. Pargo also was not a PF or C.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Yesterday, 07:03 AM #31
    Quote Originally Posted by GrizZAG View Post
    Are you out of bed yet? Its now tomorrow and 100 impatient fans are awaiting the names including me 😜
    Easy big boy have another cup of coffee sitting on your deck enjoying the sunrise

    Hope all is well my friend
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
  Yesterday, 07:04 AM #32
    Got it.
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  Yesterday, 07:09 AM #33
    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Easy big boy have another cup of coffee sitting on your deck enjoying the sunrise

    Hope all is well my friend
    Caffeine makes it worse!
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
  Yesterday, 07:54 AM #34
    Pretty sure I is Petrusev, and that matches the eye test as him being one of our best offensive bigs in program history. G I am sure is Zach Collins. I bet H is Josh, who for me is still the most talented big in program history if he had not gotten hurt. I think B is probably Clarke when he was at San Jose State.
  Yesterday, 07:54 AM #35
    2 or 3 public posted choices so far and 100+ views and opinions saved for later? Lots of people want to keep their cake and eat it too.

    "I knew it all along!" "I always knew my guy was the best!" And quit trying to guess and name folks! The point is to make a decision divorced from names/legends/fan loyalties/personal favoritism narratives. Assigning identities defeats that.

    I'm still waiting for Reborn to specify which low post players he think Petrusev ("one of the best") is better than.


    LongIslandZagFan didn't specify if you are choosing a player for this particular season to start at the 5, or picking a player in general. It might matter, since GU lack's rim protection, any face up shooting from 2 of its 3 big guys, and defense inside.
  Yesterday, 08:04 AM #36
    Quote Originally Posted by LTownZag View Post
    2 or 3 public posted choices so far and 100+ views and opinions saved for later? Lots of people want to keep their cake and eat it too.

    "I knew it all along!" "I always knew my guy was the best!"

    I'm still waiting for Reborn to specify which low post players he think Petrusev ("one of the best") is better than.
    Here's the problem from my perspective, LTown. These numbers are only the opening chapter from a full book. There are so many variables that can skew these numbers. Who did they play with? Were they the focus of the offense...i.e. Option 1, 2, or three? What kind of schedule did they play? Were they required to take the tough shots at the end of shot clocks? Were they primarily half court post up players, stretch the floor types, run the floor fast break types? Who can tell what kind of defense they played?

    Fun exercise for the board. I'm probably in the minority here but I would need to see more than just these numbers to make a determination on the quality of the player.
  Today, 08:45 AM #37
    Default GU Bigs: Analytics Thread v2.0

    Separating the Analytics Posts from the thread that began as a discussion of Petrusev. . .
