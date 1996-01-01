Thread: Tommy Lloyd Story ESPN

AMONG THE awards in Few's office is his National Coach of the Year trophy. And one of the names engraved on the trophy is former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge, who was in charge of the Tar Heels for three seasons after Dean Smith retired. When you combine his years as an assistant coach and head coach, Guthridge spent 33 seasons in Chapel Hill.Lloyd could end up as the West Coast Bill Guthridge -- and that's fine with him."I'll look at that as an honor," Lloyd said. "Whatever, he's not going to be in the Hall of Fame. He's not gonna be this, he's not gonna be that. But I'll guarantee if you go back, he had a huge impact on that program, on the coaches and on the players, and that's pretty awesome. If that's what I end up being labeled as, I'm really cool with that."In other words, Lloyd isn't going anywhere anytime soon.