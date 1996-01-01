Thread: Tommy Lloyd Story ESPN

Gonzaga's Tommy Lloyd helped construct -- and is heir to the throne of -- a remarkable hoops dynasty
That makes me feel a lot better about the continuity of the program AND that Gonzaga will keep a valuable foreign recruiting pipelineAMONG THE awards in Few's office is his National Coach of the Year trophy. And one of the names engraved on the trophy is former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge, who was in charge of the Tar Heels for three seasons after Dean Smith retired. When you combine his years as an assistant coach and head coach, Guthridge spent 33 seasons in Chapel Hill.
Lloyd could end up as the West Coast Bill Guthridge -- and that's fine with him.
"I'll look at that as an honor," Lloyd said. "Whatever, he's not going to be in the Hall of Fame. He's not gonna be this, he's not gonna be that. But I'll guarantee if you go back, he had a huge impact on that program, on the coaches and on the players, and that's pretty awesome. If that's what I end up being labeled as, I'm really cool with that."
In other words, Lloyd isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Thanks, Zagdawg for the link. It's a great read for sure. It's always nice to learn more about our staff, and Tommy, as we all know, will be the next Gonzaga head coach once Few retires. It's a long article and worth the time to read it. I know him a lot better now, and that feels good. My takeaway, Tommy has worked really hard to be in the place where he is. I think that that kind of hard work is what is kind of the trademark of Gonzaga basketball.
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!