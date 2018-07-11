Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: #11/10 Gonzaga Closes Regular Season at Portland Saturday

    #11/10 Gonzaga Closes Regular Season at Portland Saturday

    From GoZags:

    #11/10 Gonzaga Closes Regular Season at Portland Saturday
    Bulldogs searching for 17th WCC win, which would tie program record

    #11/10 GONZAGA (27-2, 16-1 WCC) at PORTLAND (18-10, 11-6 WCC)
    FEB. 29 | 2 P.M. | PORTLAND, ORE. | CHILES CENTER
    LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS

    THE TIP-OFF
    - Gonzaga secured the outright West Coast Conference title Feb. 20 with a 75-47 victory at Loyola Marymount, the 16th regular-season title in program history.
    - Gonzaga improved to 27-2 overall Saturday following a 64-50 victory at Pepperdine to match its program-best start. The only other season GU stared 27-2 was during the 2004-05 season. That year, GU strung together a program-best 23-game win streak and finished the season 28-4 overall with an unblemished 14-0 mark in WCC play. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the WNIT, losing at Missouri State 85-66 to end the season.
    - A win Saturday at Portland would set a new program record for the best start in history with a 28-2 overall record. A victory would also match Gonzaga's best WCC record at 17-1; the last time GU posted a 17-1 mark in WCC play was during the 2017-18 season.
    - With the 53-46 victory over Santa Clara on Feb. 15, the Zags finished undefeated at home for the fourth time in program history and the first time since the 2013-14 season; it also marks the seventh undefeated home conference slate in program history. GU is currently on a 16-game win streak inside The Kennel, the longest streak under Head Coach Lisa Fortier. GU has not lost a game inside McCarthey since Feb. 16, 2019.
    Previously, GU's top mark under Fortier was 12 straight home wins, which occurred from 11/7/18-2/14/19.
    - Gonzaga set a new program record Tuesday as it moved up three spots in the USA Today Sports Top 25 Coaches Poll to No. 10. It's the highest program ranking ever. The Zags rank 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released on Monday, which ties the program record in that poll. The Bulldogs broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17.
    - Saturday will mark the fourth time in program history that Gonzaga has played on Leap Day, or Feb. 29. It's the first time since the 1995-96 season that GU has taken the floor on the date; in the last game, Gonzaga fell to Portland 77-60 in the WCC Tournament. The Zags carry a 1-2 overall record on the date.
    - Gonzaga leads the nation in attendance percent capacity at 94.87 percent. That's an average of 5,692 fans inside the McCarthey Athletic Center every game. This season alone, Gonzaga has had six sellouts, including four of the last five home games.
    - The Bulldogs also rank inside the top five in the nation in scoring defense; Gonzaga limits its opponents to 51.6 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank third in the nation.
    - Gonzaga is also among the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. At 39.7 percent shooting from long range, Gonzaga ranks second in the nation. Two players shoot over 40 percent from long range, led by Kaylynne Truong at 44.4 percent, while eight total Zags shoot at least 30.0 percent from beyond-the-arc.
    - The Zags also rank inside the top 30 in the nation in field goal percentage. At 44.7 percent shooting from the floor, GU ranks 27th nationally and second in the WCC.
    - Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.
    - In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.

    SCOUTING THE PILOTS
    - Portland carries an 18-10 overall record on the season with an 11-6 record in WCC play, good for fourth place in the current standings.
    - As a squad, the Pilots average 70.4 points per game shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. UP leads the league in both categories.
    - Three players average double-figures for Portland, led by freshman post Alex Fowler at 17.8 points per game; that mark also leads the WCC. Haylee Andrews adds 16.2 points per game (3rd in WCC), while Kate Andersen averages 14.2 points per contest. All three players shoot over 48 percent from the floor, led by Fowler at 54.4 percent which ranks 34th nationally.
    - Portland adds 35.4 rebounds per game, led by Fowler with 7.9 per contest to rank fourth in the WCC. Andrews adds 5.5 rebounds per game while Keeley Frawley adds 4.5.
    - Since the programs last met on Dec. 29, 2019, Portland has strung together two win streaks of four or more games. The Pilots are currently on a four-game win streak and have won five of their last six contests.
    - Portland ranks in the top four in the conference in 10 categories, and it leads the WCC in four: scoring offense, field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage defense and assists.
    - In the last meeting, Gonzaga overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to defeat Portland 62-57 at home. Portland raced out to a 26-12 first quarter lead and extended that lead to as many as 20 points in the second quarter. GU outscored the Pilots 38-20 in the second half to claw back and claim the win. Jill Townsend netted 18 points, Jenn Wirth added 14 and Katie Campbell finished with 12.

    SERIES REVIEW
    - OVERALL: Gonzaga leads 54-26
    - HOME: 28-9, Gonzaga leads
    - ROAD: 17-15, Portland leads
    - NEUTRAL: 3-2, Portland leads
    - LAST MEETING: Gonzaga won 62-57 in Spokane (12/29/19)
    - FIRST MEETING: Gonzaga won 78-72 during the 1980-81 season
    - STREAK: Gonzaga, Won 22


    DISHIN' ON UP
    With her third assist of the night against Loyola Marymount on Jan. 25, Jessie Loera moved into fifth all-time in career assists, surpassing Jasmine Redmon (400, 2010-14). Loera now has 434 career assists and is six assists shy of surpassing Amy Simpson (439, 1982-86) for fourth place. Loera currently ranks 17th nationally in assists with 143 on the season and 41st nationally in assists per game with 4.9.

    SHARING THE SCORE
    - Through 29 games this season, two players average double-figures for Gonzaga with five players averaging over 7.0 points per contest. The Bulldogs have had seven different top scorers this season, spanning each academic year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior).
    Jill Townsend leads the Zags in scoring at 12.4 points per game, while Jenn Wirth adds 10.4 points per contest. LeeAnne Wirth adds 8.6, Jessie Loera chips in 7.6 and Melody Kempton adds 7.1 points per contest.

    DEFENSIVE STRENGTH
    Currently, Gonzaga ranks third in the nation in scoring defense at 51.6 points per game. This season alone, Gonzaga has limited 16 opponents to 50 points or fewer and 24 opponents to under 60 points. Ten of the last 12 games, the Zags have held their opponents to under 60 points; only two (Pacific, 65 points; Saint Mary's, 70 points) have scored more than 52 points. On Jan. 23 against Pepperdine, Gonzaga held the Waves to just 36 points, more than 30 points below their season average of 66.4. Pepperdine's 36 points also ties for the fewest points allowed to a WCC opponent under Lisa Fortier. Feb. 13 against San Francisco, GU held the Dons to 38 points.
    Go Zags Link: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/25/wo...-saturday.aspx

    ZagDad
    Default

    A copy of interesting tidbits in the gozags article above.

    1. Our senior point Jessie Loera has 143 assists, so far, this season which ranks 17th Nationally!
    2. Our senior point Jessie Loera has 143 assists, so far, this season which ranks 11th best Zag season of all time only 1 assist shy of Laura Stockton at @#10 JL can probably move as high as #7 depending on how many games the Lady Zags have left in the season. To pass the #6 best season would require 192 assists which is probably out of reach (49 more assists required).
    3. JL is currently #5 on the career assists record chart with 434 assists as of today. She only needs 6 assists to move into #4 on the list and 26 more assists to move to #3 (displacing Laura Stockton) on the career assists list. JL may need a couple of games in the NCAA tournament to get to #3 but it is very possible.

    Way to go Jessie. Zag fans everywhere are rooting for you. We will be keeping one eye on the game and the other on the stats.

    4. Currently, Gonzaga ranks third in the nation in scoring defense at 51.6 points per game. This season alone, Gonzaga has limited 16 opponents to 50 points or fewer and 24 opponents to under 60 points. Ten of the last 12 games, the Zags have held their opponents to under 60 points; only two (Pacific, 65 points; Saint Mary's, 70 points) have scored more than 52 points. On Jan. 23 against Pepperdine, Gonzaga held the Waves to just 36 points, more than 30 points below their season average of 66.4. Pepperdine's 36 points also ties for the fewest points allowed to a WCC opponent under Lisa Fortier. Feb. 13 against San Francisco, GU held the Dons to 38 points.

    You simply cannot fake defense. If the lady zags play solid defense for four (4) quarters, it is lights out for the opposition. While our ladies have played some brilliant quarters on offense, it has been the defense which is the mountain this team has been built upon.

    Very impressive ladies, great teamwork all around.

    Give us 4 quarters of solid defense and Gonzaga will enter the WCC tournament on a roll.

    Zag Up ladies for the last time in the regular season.

    ZagDad
    Default

    From the Portland Web Site:

    Pilots to Host #10 Gonzaga in Regular Season Finale
    Women's Basketball 2/25/2020 1:59:00 PM

    PORTLAND PILOTS (18-10, 11-6 WCC)
    WEEK 17: vs. #10 Gonzaga (27-2, 16-1 WCC)
    Day: Saturday
    Date: Feb. 29, 2020
    Place: Portland, Ore.
    Time: 2 p.m.
    Gym: Chiles Center
    Online: Video | Stats

    POR vs. GU
    Overall: 27-53 • Last 5/10: 0-5/0-10
    H: 14-23 • A: 10-28 • N: 3-2
    Last: @GON 62, POR 57 (12/29/19)

    THIS WEEK
    • The Pilots conclude the regular season when they host the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Chiles Center on Saturday, with tip-off set for 2 p.m.
    • Portland has clinched at least fourth place in the WCC and they could still finish higher in the standings, but San Diego and BYU both hold tie breakers over the Pilots.
    • The Bulldogs have already won the regular season conference title.
    • Links for a live stream and live stats can be found at PortlandPilots.com.

    PROMOTIONS/TICKETS
    • Saturday is senior day at the Chiles Center, and the Pilots will honor Kate Andersen with a pre-game ceremony.
    • Andersen enters Saturday with 946 career points, and she has games this season of 32 points (at Pacific) and 13 rebounds (at Pepperdine), both career-highs.
    • For information on all fan promotions, please visit PortlandPilots.com/Promotions.
    • Fans can visit PortlandPilots.com/Tickets or call/text 503-943-GoUP for information on tickets.

    LAST WEEK
    • The Pilots swept their two games on the road, edging Pepperdine 64-62 in a thriller on Thursday before pulling away from LMU to win 89-78 on Saturday.
    • During the win in Malibu, the Pilots trailed by 15 in the third quarter and out-scored the Waves 21-9 in the final quarter to claim the win.
    • Haylee Andrews hit two game-winning free throws with four seconds remaining, and she finished with a team-high 14 points.
    • Portland had another big fourth quarter in LA as they out-scored LMU 28-18.
    • Maddie Muhlheim drained seven three's and scored 27 points vs. the Lions, while Alex Fowler also scored 27 points and corralled a career-best 17 boards.
    • Fowler was named the WCC Player of the Week for the third time this year following the dubs.

    ABOUT THE PILOTS
    • The Pilots enter the final week of the regular season with an 18-10 record and an 11-6 mark in the WCC.
    • The 18 wins are the most since Portland also won 18 in 2009-10, and you have to go all the way back to 1996-97 to find a season with more conference wins; that year the Pilots went a perfect 14-0 in league play when the WCC featured just eight teams.
    • Alex Fowler was named the WCC Player of the Week for the third time this season after averaging 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds during wins at Pepperdine and LMU; Fowler scored 27 points and collected a career-best 17 boards at LMU.
    • The Pilots have claimed a league-high five player of the week awards this season as point guard Haylee Andrews has also nabbed the weekly honor twice.
    • Andrews nabbed the honor last week after averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds during home wins over Santa Clara and San Francisco.
    • Previously, Andrews was named the WCC's inaugural player of the week after she averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds during wins at Utah State and Weber State.
    • Fowler nabbed the WCC's weekly award on Nov. 25 when she averaged 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds during Portland's games at CSUN and Air Force.
    • She was named the WCC's Player of the Week for the second after averaging 26 points and eight rebounds, and shooting 65 percent from the field during a road sweep at San Francisco and Santa Clara.
    • Fowler exploded for 35 points at Santa Clara (1/18), which are the most scored by a Pilot since 2013; Fowler also became the first Pilot to score at least 30 points since '15.
    • It's the most points scored by a player in the WCC this year.
    • Kate Andersen became the second Pilot this season to score at least 30 points when she poured in a career-high 32 at Pacific (2/8).
    • Andersen shot 11 of 14 from the field, she was nine of 11 on free throws, and she easily surpassed her previous career-best of 24 points, which came in 2018 at Pepperdine.
    • Portland's five-game winning streak earlier this winter was their longest since 09-10.
    • The Pilots swept the regular season series vs. Saint Mary's for the first time since 08-09.
    • On Jan. 4, the Pilots won 57-48 at BYU, ending a 20-game losing streak to the Cougars; it was the first win for Portland over BYU since the 1998-99 season.
    • The wins at USF and SCU (Jan 16-18) marked the first WCC weekend road sweep for the Pilots since 2009-10 (also at USF & SCU).
    • The Pilots lead the league in scoring (70.4), field goal percentage (.453), assists (17.0), and three-point percentage defense (.261), and they're second in margin of victory (+7.6) and steals (10.5).
    • Portland is eighth nationally in three-pointer defense, 16th in assists, 19th in field goal percentage, and 25th in steals,
    • Fowler leads the WCC in scoring (17.8 ppg) and field goal percentage (.544), and she's fourth in rebounds (7.9).
    • Her .544 field goal percentage ranks No. 1 on Portland's all-time single season charts since the Pilots began playing at the NCAA DI level in 1986.
    • Fowler ranks 4th nationally in field goals made (195) and is 25th in scoring.
    • Haylee Andrews leads the conference in assists (5.7), she's third in scoring (16.2), and she's fourth in FG% (.506); she ranks 14th nationally in assists.
    • During wins over Saint Mary's (1/11) and Santa Clara (1/18), Andrews dished a career-best 12 assists.
    • The 12 assists are the most by a Portland player since 2011, and the program record for assists in a game is 13.
    • Portland has just one senior on the roster, local product Kate Andersen (Jesuit HS), who's averaging a career-high 14.2 points; she ranks 22nd nationally in steals (2.9) and has scored 946 career points.
    • Maddie Muhlheim ranks fourth all-time at UP with 173 career three-pointers; last year she set a program single-game record when she hit nine three's against USD.
    • The Pilots are under the guidance of first-year head coach Michael Meek.
    • In nine years at George Fox, Meek led the Bruins to eight NCAA DIII Tournaments, which included national title game appearances in 2012 and 2015.
    • Meek ranks fourth in career winning percentage (.846) among active coaches with five-plus years of experience at all divisions of women's college basketball.
    • First-year assistant coach Sharon Rissmiller ('01) is a UP alum who starred on the court for the Pilots from 1997 to 2001; she still ranks ninth all-time with a .770 career free throw percentage, and she compiled 1,069 career points.

    ABOUT THE OPPONENT
    • The No. 10 Bulldogs have already clinched the WCC regular season title.
    • Gonzaga is holding opponents to just 51.6 points per game, while scoring 68.5.
    • The Bulldogs are second in the country in three-point percentage (.397) and are third in points allowed.
    • Junior guard Jill Townsend leads three Bulldogs scoring in double digits with a 12.4 per game mark.
    • Lisa Fortier is in her sixth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, and she's led GU to four NCAA tournaments.
    Hey Upan8th, I know it doesn't fit your narrative but The Bulldogs are second in the country in three-point percentage (.397) and are third in points allowed but that is not too bad for a WCC team.

    ZagDad
