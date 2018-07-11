Thread: #11/10 Gonzaga Closes Regular Season at Portland Saturday

Pilots to Host #10 Gonzaga in Regular Season Finale

Women's Basketball 2/25/2020 1:59:00 PMPORTLAND PILOTS (18-10, 11-6 WCC)WEEK 17: vs. #10 Gonzaga (27-2, 16-1 WCC)Day: SaturdayDate: Feb. 29, 2020Place: Portland, Ore.Time: 2 p.m.Gym: Chiles CenterOnline: Video | StatsPOR vs. GUOverall: 27-53 • Last 5/10: 0-5/0-10H: 14-23 • A: 10-28 • N: 3-2Last: @GON 62, POR 57 (12/29/19)• The Pilots conclude the regular season when they host the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Chiles Center on Saturday, with tip-off set for 2 p.m.• Portland has clinched at least fourth place in the WCC and they could still finish higher in the standings, but San Diego and BYU both hold tie breakers over the Pilots.• The Bulldogs have already won the regular season conference title.• Links for a live stream and live stats can be found at PortlandPilots.com.• Saturday is senior day at the Chiles Center, and the Pilots will honor Kate Andersen with a pre-game ceremony.• Andersen enters Saturday with 946 career points, and she has games this season of 32 points (at Pacific) and 13 rebounds (at Pepperdine), both career-highs.• For information on all fan promotions, please visit PortlandPilots.com/Promotions.• Fans can visit PortlandPilots.com/Tickets or call/text 503-943-GoUP for information on tickets.• The Pilots swept their two games on the road, edging Pepperdine 64-62 in a thriller on Thursday before pulling away from LMU to win 89-78 on Saturday.• During the win in Malibu, the Pilots trailed by 15 in the third quarter and out-scored the Waves 21-9 in the final quarter to claim the win.• Haylee Andrews hit two game-winning free throws with four seconds remaining, and she finished with a team-high 14 points.• Portland had another big fourth quarter in LA as they out-scored LMU 28-18.• Maddie Muhlheim drained seven three's and scored 27 points vs. the Lions, while Alex Fowler also scored 27 points and corralled a career-best 17 boards.• Fowler was named the WCC Player of the Week for the third time this year following the dubs.• The Pilots enter the final week of the regular season with an 18-10 record and an 11-6 mark in the WCC.• The 18 wins are the most since Portland also won 18 in 2009-10, and you have to go all the way back to 1996-97 to find a season with more conference wins; that year the Pilots went a perfect 14-0 in league play when the WCC featured just eight teams.• Alex Fowler was named the WCC Player of the Week for the third time this season after averaging 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds during wins at Pepperdine and LMU; Fowler scored 27 points and collected a career-best 17 boards at LMU.• The Pilots have claimed a league-high five player of the week awards this season as point guard Haylee Andrews has also nabbed the weekly honor twice.• Andrews nabbed the honor last week after averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds during home wins over Santa Clara and San Francisco.• Previously, Andrews was named the WCC's inaugural player of the week after she averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds during wins at Utah State and Weber State.• Fowler nabbed the WCC's weekly award on Nov. 25 when she averaged 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds during Portland's games at CSUN and Air Force.• She was named the WCC's Player of the Week for the second after averaging 26 points and eight rebounds, and shooting 65 percent from the field during a road sweep at San Francisco and Santa Clara.• Fowler exploded for 35 points at Santa Clara (1/18), which are the most scored by a Pilot since 2013; Fowler also became the first Pilot to score at least 30 points since '15.• It's the most points scored by a player in the WCC this year.• Kate Andersen became the second Pilot this season to score at least 30 points when she poured in a career-high 32 at Pacific (2/8).• Andersen shot 11 of 14 from the field, she was nine of 11 on free throws, and she easily surpassed her previous career-best of 24 points, which came in 2018 at Pepperdine.• Portland's five-game winning streak earlier this winter was their longest since 09-10.• The Pilots swept the regular season series vs. Saint Mary's for the first time since 08-09.• On Jan. 4, the Pilots won 57-48 at BYU, ending a 20-game losing streak to the Cougars; it was the first win for Portland over BYU since the 1998-99 season.• The wins at USF and SCU (Jan 16-18) marked the first WCC weekend road sweep for the Pilots since 2009-10 (also at USF & SCU).• The Pilots lead the league in scoring (70.4), field goal percentage (.453), assists (17.0), and three-point percentage defense (.261), and they're second in margin of victory (+7.6) and steals (10.5).• Portland is eighth nationally in three-pointer defense, 16th in assists, 19th in field goal percentage, and 25th in steals,• Fowler leads the WCC in scoring (17.8 ppg) and field goal percentage (.544), and she's fourth in rebounds (7.9).• Her .544 field goal percentage ranks No. 1 on Portland's all-time single season charts since the Pilots began playing at the NCAA DI level in 1986.• Fowler ranks 4th nationally in field goals made (195) and is 25th in scoring.• Haylee Andrews leads the conference in assists (5.7), she's third in scoring (16.2), and she's fourth in FG% (.506); she ranks 14th nationally in assists.• During wins over Saint Mary's (1/11) and Santa Clara (1/18), Andrews dished a career-best 12 assists.• The 12 assists are the most by a Portland player since 2011, and the program record for assists in a game is 13.• Portland has just one senior on the roster, local product Kate Andersen (Jesuit HS), who's averaging a career-high 14.2 points; she ranks 22nd nationally in steals (2.9) and has scored 946 career points.• Maddie Muhlheim ranks fourth all-time at UP with 173 career three-pointers; last year she set a program single-game record when she hit nine three's against USD.• The Pilots are under the guidance of first-year head coach Michael Meek.• In nine years at George Fox, Meek led the Bruins to eight NCAA DIII Tournaments, which included national title game appearances in 2012 and 2015.• Meek ranks fourth in career winning percentage (.846) among active coaches with five-plus years of experience at all divisions of women's college basketball.• First-year assistant coach Sharon Rissmiller ('01) is a UP alum who starred on the court for the Pilots from 1997 to 2001; she still ranks ninth all-time with a .770 career free throw percentage, and she compiled 1,069 career points.• The No. 10 Bulldogs have already clinched the WCC regular season title.• Gonzaga is holding opponents to just 51.6 points per game, while scoring 68.5.• The Bulldogs are second in the country in three-point percentage (.397) and are third in points allowed.• Junior guard Jill Townsend leads three Bulldogs scoring in double digits with a 12.4 per game mark.• Lisa Fortier is in her sixth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, and she's led GU to four NCAA tournaments.