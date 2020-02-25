-
Other Games: Tuesday - 02. 25. 2020
Top 25 / OOC Foes / Notables
4:00pm
#4 Dayton @ George Mason . STADIUM / FOX SPORTS REGIONAL
#7 Duke @ Wake Forest . ACCN
#8 Kentucky @ Texas A&M . ESPN
Ole Miss @ #15 Auburn . SECN
#18 Iowa @ #24 Michigan State . ESPN2
Kansas State @ #2 Baylor . 5:00 . ESPN+
6:00pm
#22 Texas Tech @ Oklahoma . ESPN2
Nevada @ Wyoming . ATTSN / ROOT / MWN
NC State @ No. Carolina . ESPN
Alabama @ Mississippi St . SECN
Colorado State @ #5 San Diego State . 8:00 . CBSSN
Di I Schedule: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...00225/group/50
