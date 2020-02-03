Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/24 - 3/2/2020

    ZagDad84
    Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/24 - 3/2/2020

    Nearing the end of the conference season.

    Monday's Games - 2/24/2020
    #2 Baylor (25-1, 14-0 Big 12) vs West Virginia (16-9, 6-8 Big 12) in Morgantown, WV @ 4:00 PM PT
    Duke (16-10, 10-5 ACC) vs #8 NC State (23-3, 12-3 ACC) in Raleigh, NC @ 4:00 PM PT
    #3 Oregon (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) vs #4 Stanford (24-3, 13-2 Pac-12) in Stanford, CA @ 6:00 PM PT

    Tuesday's Games - 2/25/2020
    #14 Northwestern (24-3, 14-2 Big Ten) vs Ohio State (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) in Columbus, OH @ 3:00 PM PT
    Pennsylvania (17-5, 7-2 Ivy) vs #23 Princeton (21-1, 9-0 Ivy) in Princeton, NJ @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN+
    Purdue (17-11, 8-8 Big Ten) vs #7 Maryland (23-4, 14-2 Big Ten) in College Park, MD @ 5:00 PM PT

    Wednesday's Games - 2/26/2020
    #6 UConn (23-3, 13-0 American) vs Cincinnati (18-8, 9-4 American) in Cincinnati, OH@4:00 PM PT-One of UConn's last chances to lose an AAC game before moving to the Big East
    Texas (16-10, 8-6 Big 12) vs #25 TCU (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) in Fort Worth, TX @ 4:30 PM PT

    Games later in the week will be posted later in the week.

    ZagDad
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Baylor taking care of business against WV, leading by 11 just starting the 3rd quarter.

    NC State having some trouble at home against Duke, down 5 with 6.5 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter.

    ZagDad
    ZagDad84
    Default

    NC State at home, goes down to Duke. Their 3rd loss in their last 4 games.

    NC State is bumbling, and stumbling to the ACC finish conference finish line.

    Maybe they will lose their 2 spots they moved up in the rankings this week.

    ZagDad
