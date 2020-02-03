Thread: Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/24 - 3/2/2020

-
Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/24 - 3/2/2020
Nearing the end of the conference season.
Monday's Games - 2/24/2020
#2 Baylor (25-1, 14-0 Big 12) vs West Virginia (16-9, 6-8 Big 12) in Morgantown, WV @ 4:00 PM PT
Duke (16-10, 10-5 ACC) vs #8 NC State (23-3, 12-3 ACC) in Raleigh, NC @ 4:00 PM PT
#3 Oregon (25-2, 14-1 Pac-12) vs #4 Stanford (24-3, 13-2 Pac-12) in Stanford, CA @ 6:00 PM PT
Tuesday's Games - 2/25/2020
#14 Northwestern (24-3, 14-2 Big Ten) vs Ohio State (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) in Columbus, OH @ 3:00 PM PT
Pennsylvania (17-5, 7-2 Ivy) vs #23 Princeton (21-1, 9-0 Ivy) in Princeton, NJ @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN+
Purdue (17-11, 8-8 Big Ten) vs #7 Maryland (23-4, 14-2 Big Ten) in College Park, MD @ 5:00 PM PT
Wednesday's Games - 2/26/2020
#6 UConn (23-3, 13-0 American) vs Cincinnati (18-8, 9-4 American) in Cincinnati, OH@4:00 PM PT-One of UConn's last chances to lose an AAC game before moving to the Big East
Texas (16-10, 8-6 Big 12) vs #25 TCU (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) in Fort Worth, TX @ 4:30 PM PT
Games later in the week will be posted later in the week.
ZagDad
-
Baylor taking care of business against WV, leading by 11 just starting the 3rd quarter.
NC State having some trouble at home against Duke, down 5 with 6.5 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter.
ZagDad
-
NC State at home, goes down to Duke. Their 3rd loss in their last 4 games.
NC State is bumbling, and stumbling to the ACC finish conference finish line.
Maybe they will lose their 2 spots they moved up in the rankings this week.
ZagDad
