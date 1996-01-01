-
Bracketology - 2/24/2020
Here is Charlie Creme's most recent bracketology. No change for the Lady Zags as they are still on the #4-seed line but are now are in the Greenville region (#1 South Carolina). The current bracket has the lady zags playing #13 Fresno State and if they were successful, most likely playing Oregon State on the Kennel floor (that is interesting given CLF's comments about OSU not being available for OOC games).
I don't want to seem ungrateful, but having to play #1 South Carolina in the Sweet-16 in Greenville is no bonus. Let's hope Mr. Crème has the seed lines correct and the Region placement incorrect.
Reminder next week is the next and last (before selection Monday), NCAA committee Top-16 release. We will know then if and where on the seed line the committee has the Lady Zags.
Link to the current Charlie Crème bracket: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology
Write-up on this week's bracket (no mention of the Lady Zags): https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...9691/undefined
ZagDad
