Thread: Gonzaga vs. BYU By the Numbers

  Today, 11:34 AM
    CB4
    Default Gonzaga vs. BYU By the Numbers

    • BYU shot 10 percent better from the field.
    • BYU shot 40 percent on 3 point shooting (11/27). Gonzaga shot 20 percent (5/25).
    • Gonzaga had an exceptional free throw shooting night at 82 percent (vs. BYU's 77 percent).
    • Gonzaga won the rebound game 39 to 31 (14-7 on offensive rebounds).
    • BYU had more assists (22 vs. 15) and moved the ball better.
    • Gonzaga had 14 turnovers compared to 10 for BYU.
    • 60 percent of the foul calls were against BYU (15 to Gonzaga and 21 to BYU).

    To me, the numbers say it all. The Zags didn't shoot the ball well enough, turned the ball over, and didn't capitalize on offensive opportunities. BYU stuck around, played physical, and won the game. They had the home crowd advantage. Our guys couldn't get in a groove, despite Kispert, Tillie, Gilder, Petrusev being in double digits on points. We needed more scoring but failed to manufacture those scoring opportunities. We didn't see a guy last game like Hachumura or Clarke or Karno who can score at will.

    We will play a Big 12, Big East or ACC team in the tournament who plays physical and has skill and athleticism that exceeds that of BYU.

    How does Gonzaga work on adjustments in practice to prepare for this? If we face a Florida State, Baylor, Big East or some other physical and athletic team that believes they can take down Gonzaga on any given night (much like BYU, to their credit), what adjustments are needed for the Zags to be victorious?
  Today, 12:15 PM
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    In regard to adjustments, in practice I'd have the bigs post up ad nauseum with a dropping down from the wing or coming from underneath and digging at the ball. They need to learn how to value the ball and also how to find the open player when the double comes. The blueprint is there on how to beat the Zags and it's time to turn a weakness into a strength.
  Today, 12:20 PM
    CB4
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    In regard to adjustments, in practice I'd have the bigs post up ad nauseum with a dropping down from the wing or coming from underneath and digging at the ball. They need to learn how to value the ball and also how to find the open player when the double comes. The blueprint is there on how to beat the Zags and it's time to turn a weakness into a strength.
    Do you remember Sacre how he always used to catch the ball at his shoulders or above his head then bring the ball down to his waist before trying to dunk it or lay it in? This was so frustrating to watch as a fan and he never seemed to kick that habit. He seemed to get stripped a lot based on this one habit alone. Is there anything that you can point to for Petrusev or Tillie that if resolved immediately would prevent getting stripped on the double team? Or is it just a body positioning and strength thing?
