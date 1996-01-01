Thread: Gonzaga vs. BYU By the Numbers

- BYU shot 10 percent better from the field.
- BYU shot 40 percent on 3 point shooting (11/27). Gonzaga shot 20 percent (5/25).
- Gonzaga had an exceptional free throw shooting night at 82 percent (vs. BYU's 77 percent).
- Gonzaga won the rebound game 39 to 31 (14-7 on offensive rebounds).
- BYU had more assists (22 vs. 15) and moved the ball better.
- Gonzaga had 14 turnovers compared to 10 for BYU.
- 60 percent of the foul calls were against BYU (15 to Gonzaga and 21 to BYU).
To me, the numbers say it all. The Zags didn't shoot the ball well enough, turned the ball over, and didn't capitalize on offensive opportunities. BYU stuck around, played physical, and won the game. They had the home crowd advantage. Our guys couldn't get in a groove, despite Kispert, Tillie, Gilder, Petrusev being in double digits on points. We needed more scoring but failed to manufacture those scoring opportunities. We didn't see a guy last game like Hachumura or Clarke or Karno who can score at will.
We will play a Big 12, Big East or ACC team in the tournament who plays physical and has skill and athleticism that exceeds that of BYU.
How does Gonzaga work on adjustments in practice to prepare for this? If we face a Florida State, Baylor, Big East or some other physical and athletic team that believes they can take down Gonzaga on any given night (much like BYU, to their credit), what adjustments are needed for the Zags to be victorious?