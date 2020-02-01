Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: AP Poll ~ 2/24/20 - Gonzaga moves up 2 places to #11 in this week's Top 25 Poll

    TerpZag
    Post AP Poll ~ 2/24/20 - Gonzaga moves up 2 places to #11 in this week's Top 25 Poll

    Gonzaga moves up 2 places to #11 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll...
    Lady Zags trail #10 Mississippi State by 32 points in this week's poll...

    South Carolina still No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll
    At the above link, you can check out how the pollsters voted this week...A few pollsters had the Lady Zags at #9 & #10
    ...Plus, a few stragglers had the Lady Zags as low as #16, #17 & #18...

    https://wtop.com/ncaa-basketball/202...etball-poll-6/

    https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press

    https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/rankings
    sylean
    I don't understand UCLA....they lost to a very poor UW team....
    ZagDad84
    I don't understand NC State.

    They lose to an unranked G-Tech team and move up 2 spots?

    Must be nice.

    ZagDad
    upan8th
    Okay, I'll don the blinkers & pile on. Zagettes combine to shoot 39.2% on two pointers, 34.5% on treys, and 68% on FTs & average an anemic 62 PPG versus three of the bottom four teams in the WCC. They play, giving them a hefty benefit of the doubt, FOUR quarters of decent basketball in four games, and somehow rise two spots in the polls? Must be nice.
