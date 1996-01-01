Thread: Looking ahead at this week (Feb 24-Feb 29-2020).

We begin the week once again as the #1 seed in the West Regionals of the NCAA Tournament. That feels good. The weekend in college basketball felt like a hurricane passed through the whole country. So many of the top teams experienced defeat. So the week begins, and everyone will get back on track because the reality is, that even though there were so many losses, that nothing really changed in the landscape except that Kansas became the overall #1 team and Baylor the #2. They just exchanged places in the brackets. San Diego remains the #1 in the East and Gonzaga the #1 in the West and 3rd overall seed.
So I imagine the coaches had a great meeting with the Zags or will have one today. The coaches really do know how to handle the loss in Provo. They know how to get the team back on track. You don't become a Hall of Fame Coach by being stupid, as some bloggers here on GUBoards would have you believe. Our boys have two great games this week. On Thursday they play San Diego in the Kennel, and I hear that it's going to be the night that they hang Adam Morrison's Jersey from the ceiling. The Zags could also clinch the Conference championship with a victory. That will be such a great night for sure. AND then Saturday the Zags play St Mary's to close out conference play. That should also be a great game. Playing St Mary's is always a great way to end conference play. Let's have fun and get back on track this week/
Go Zags!!!