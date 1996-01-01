Thread: Mark Few - Seasons on the Fly re: BYU loss

This is a great video. Thanks for finding it and posting it here, StatZag. You can see why Mark Few is such a great coach. He's a "straight shooter." No BS in his world. Everyone should watch this. There really isn't any surprises in the video. I think we all know why our boys lost. They played poorly because they did not play the kind of unselfish and smart basketball they have played for most of the year.
Personally, I think the Zags will be relieved to have finally gotten beaten. I know that that sounds strange, but it is not easy to keep winning week after week all season long. The pressure to keep winning is a tremendous kind of pressure. And the target on the back of the jerseys keeps getting bigger each game. And those big and long win-streaks get harder to maintain also. There is kind of a feeling of relief. It's like the balloon has burst, the air has been taken out of it, and the team will begin a new and fresh winning streak. We have to go back a long, long ways in order to remember our last loss. I'm hoping the team goes on ffom this loss the same way they went on after the loss to Michigan.
