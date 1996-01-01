Thread: Mark Few - Seasons on the Fly re: BYU loss

Results 1 to 6 of 6

Mark Few - Seasons on the Fly re: BYU loss

    StatZag19
    Mark Few - Seasons on the Fly re: BYU loss

    https://twitter.com/jordancaskey/sta...891384834?s=19

    "It's a great message for me, it's a great message for the rest of our staff. It's certainly a very strong message to the players... and it's a message to our fans. You're not gifted anything." - Coach Few to @SeasonsOnTheFly following the loss at BYU.
    Reborn
    This is a great video. Thanks for finding it and posting it here, StatZag. You can see why Mark Few is such a great coach. He's a "straight shooter." No BS in his world. Everyone should watch this. There really isn't any surprises in the video. I think we all know why our boys lost. They played poorly because they did not play the kind of unselfish and smart basketball they have played for most of the year.

    Personally, I think the Zags will be relieved to have finally gotten beaten. I know that that sounds strange, but it is not easy to keep winning week after week all season long. The pressure to keep winning is a tremendous kind of pressure. And the target on the back of the jerseys keeps getting bigger each game. And those big and long win-streaks get harder to maintain also. There is kind of a feeling of relief. It's like the balloon has burst, the air has been taken out of it, and the team will begin a new and fresh winning streak. We have to go back a long, long ways in order to remember our last loss. I'm hoping the team goes on ffom this loss the same way they went on after the loss to Michigan.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    JPtheBeasta
    It has been mentioned multiple times now, but at least the loss was to a tournament-bound team is not a bad loss to an NIT-bound one. There is a certain amount of psychological angst that comes from having to be perfect in league. I am going to tell myself to be thankful that this loss is more like what happens to other teams in better leagues: they lose and move on with minimal effect on seeding and/or rank. That is to say, we are so used to one loss really messing things up and this one, fortunately, did not. That's my silver lining.

    I do hope that this team gets tougher. That short video is loaded with information and confirms to me that this team is greater than the sum of its parts, and really needs to have its head in the game-- at all times-- against better teams.
    Gonzdb8
    It has been mentioned multiple times now, but at least the loss was to a tournament-bound team is not a bad loss to an NIT-bound one. There is a certain amount of psychological angst that comes from having to be perfect in league. I am going to tell myself to be thankful that this loss is more like what happens to other teams in better leagues: they lose and move on with minimal effect on seeding and/or rank. That is to say, we are so used to one loss really messing things up and this one, fortunately, did not. That's my silver lining.
    well said, couldn't agree more. still painful, but not nearly as bad as in previous years.
    Yep - didn’t hear the excuses from Few that this board was swinging around following the game. They looked better than GU. They looked poised. Gonzaga wasn’t doing the things that got them the 2 ranking.

    But it’s okay. The ingredients are there and we have the best coach. We can do this.
    National champions usually win the title with 5-7 losses. We have 2. The things that’s just so bad for is how we acquired the second loss.
