Thread: The new Bracketology is out. Zags still #1 seed in West 2/24/20

Wow! How cool is this? After all of the worrying (which seems to create negative attitudes) by so many, the Zags are still #1 in the West and San Diego is still #1 in the East. Oh! And Duke is still #2 in the East. Maryland, because they lost remain a 2 seed in MId West and also allowed San Diego to remain #1 in East. It was a really weird weekend with so many of the top teams falling. This seems to happen just about every year toward the end of the season. Lunardi has Florida St as the 2 in the West. Ha ha ha! It seems like we play Florida St every year in the NCAA Tournament. He also had Creighton as the 3. I'd love to play them in the West Finals (Elite 8). Oregon and Michigan are the 4 and 5 in the West. BYU is not a 6 seed. If they do well in the Conference Tournament they could end up a 5 seed.



Go Zags!!!