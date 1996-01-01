Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: The new Bracketology is out. Zags still #1 seed in West 2/24/20

    Default The new Bracketology is out. Zags still #1 seed in West 2/24/20

    Wow! How cool is this? After all of the worrying (which seems to create negative attitudes) by so many, the Zags are still #1 in the West and San Diego is still #1 in the East. Oh! And Duke is still #2 in the East. Maryland, because they lost remain a 2 seed in MId West and also allowed San Diego to remain #1 in East. It was a really weird weekend with so many of the top teams falling. This seems to happen just about every year toward the end of the season. Lunardi has Florida St as the 2 in the West. Ha ha ha! It seems like we play Florida St every year in the NCAA Tournament. He also had Creighton as the 3. I'd love to play them in the West Finals (Elite 8). Oregon and Michigan are the 4 and 5 in the West. BYU is not a 6 seed. If they do well in the Conference Tournament they could end up a 5 seed.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Would want no part of Creighton right now. They bomb away with even more shooters than the LDS. We need to shore up our defensive rotations before tourney time
    I like playing Creighton. I always have. I enjoyed all the times we've played them. I like their coach a lot. I believe Creighton is a Catholic school. Is it?
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    One more loss by the Aztecs should drop them down to the 2 line. I'm hoping that happens; it will set up a possible matchup between the Zags and SDSU at Staples Center (of which I will be attending March Madness in person, no matter who is playing).
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
