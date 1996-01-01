Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Bud Withers: A Sobering Night in Provo

    Bud Withers: A Sobering Night in Provo

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/3...rovo-but-arent

    All the mania associated with the game  the sellout crowd, the noise, the hype of the ESPN2 mikesters, Popes overheated reaction to it  underscored what a night it was for BYU. Which means, in the public eye, how big a deal it was to beat Gonzaga. Which means, at least by this line of thinking, that the Zags status as a national colossus is secure. So while the gain for the Cougars was considerable, the deficit sustained by the Zags was something less.

    Nebulous, maybe. But even the metrics would suggest the night wasnt overly costly to the Zags and their quest to capture a No. 1 seed in the West. They actually gained ground on San Diego State, which lost to a 14-14 UNLV team. At least BYU is an NCAA-tournament team-in-waiting.
    "The game underscores what the loss of Anton Watson to a shoulder injury means to Gonzaga. He would have been a safety net against foul trouble by the GU bigs, or the night when Petrusev is struggling."

    Don't know if Anton would have fared any better, but Petro sure needed some help. Or maybe BYU breaks Anton's other shoulder. We'll never know.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Bud is correct about Consequences. We remain a 1 seed in the West and no 3 in rankings behind Baylor and Kansas. I don’t think I’d try looking that bad again but we did keep the consequences to a minimum. We just weren’t tough but the refs and our own inadequacies sunk the good ship. We really DO need to avenge this one.
