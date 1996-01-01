We played a little trivia game over the past forty-eight hours by trying to guess which nations have contributed players to Gonzaga rosters during the Mark Few era.

Lets switch it up. List the number of US states that have contributed Zag players during the same era. Do not count colleges and junior colleges - only the players home states and states where they played high school ball.

Please list your raw numbers only at least until Tuesday. We can compare notes on Tuesday night.