Thread: PILOTS MOVING AT SUPER SONIC SPEED DOING CIRCLES AROUND OPPONENTS AWAIT ZAGS

  Today, 01:29 PM
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    Default PILOTS MOVING AT SUPER SONIC SPEED DOING CIRCLES AROUND OPPONENTS AWAIT ZAGS

    Let's revisit our last game against the Portland Pilots:

    1st quarter Pilots leading 26-12 over Lady Zags. Pilots first 6 buckets were layups by their four leading scorers.

    2nd quarter Pilots leading 37-24 over Lady Zags.

    3rd quarter Pilots leading 53-47 over Lady Zags.

    4th quarter Zags win 62-57 over Pilots. The Zags first lead was with 3:19 left in the game.

    In that first game against Portland this is how the Pilots 4 leading scorers did:

    #1 Anderson (5'9") was 7-16 FG, 4-8 3 pointers, scored 20 Pts, 5 steals.

    #10 Andrews (5'9") was 7-18 FG, scored 18 Pts.

    #15 Muhlheim (5'7") scored 9 Pts.

    #12 Fowler (6'1") scored 8 Pts. Fowler was in foul trouble the whole game and eventually fouled out.

    Pilots had 11 steals this game and forced 21 turnovers by the Zags.

    The Pilots came out with a full court press immediately in the 1st quarter and we were flustered and unprepared for it.

    Portland is by far the best full court press team in the WCC as we found out last time we played them.

    In this game what save us was our free throws we were 14-16, and Portland was 8-10 free throws. Lately the Zags free throw shooting has been suspect, cause for worry?
  Today, 01:43 PM
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    Default

    Let's look at Portland pilots last game Saturday and their 4 leading scorers:

    #12 Fowler (6'1") was 11-17 FG, 5-5 free throws, scored 27 Points, 17 Rebounds (6 Off, 11 Def), only had 1 personal foul for game.

    #15 Muhlheim (5'7") was 7-9 FG, 7-9 3 pointers, 6-6 free throws, scored 27 points, only had 1 personal foul for game.

    #10 Andrews (5'9") was 5-12 FG, 5-8 free throws, scored 15 Points, 6 rebounds.

    #01 Anderson (5'9") was 4-6 FG, scored 9 points. Was in foul trouble whole game and eventually fouled out.

    This game compared our last game show us Portland is still making their Free Throws while we are not, cause for concern.
  Today, 02:11 PM
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    Default

    Ok now let look at Portland players performance on the overall season:

    #12 Fowler (6'1") is the #1 scorer in the WCC averaging 17.8 Points per game, also the 4th leading rebounder in the WCC, 56 steals on the year.

    #10 Andrews (5'9") is the 3rd leading scorer in the WCC averaging 16.2 Points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 132 assists on year.

    #1 Anderson (5'9") is the 8th leading scorer in the WCC averaging 14.2 Points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 77 steals on the year.

    #15 Muhlheim (5'7") is averaging 8.2 points per game, 46 steals on the year.
  Today, 02:43 PM
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    Default

    Ok how to beat the Pilots. Well the last team that came close was Pepperdine which lost 64-62 to the Pilots. How did Pepperdine do it you ask?

    Well Pepperdine got 3 of Portlands leading scorers in foul trouble. In the game #12 Fowler, #1 Anderson both had 4 fouls, and #15 Muglheim fouled out of the game.

    The last team to beat the Pilots was BYU who used their height advantage. In that game Hamson had 9 Blocks.

    So what should the Zags strategy to beat Portland?

    1. We must beat the full court press put on by Portland and limit our turnovers.

    2. We must not allow easy layups to the basket by Portland like we did out the gate last time against them.

    3. We must try to get 2 out of 4 of their leading scorers in foul trouble, the more the merrier. My foul targets Fowler, Anderson, Muhlheim.

    4. We must guard Muhlheim and Anderson from the 3 point line they both can get hot.

    5. We must take advantage of our height by blocking shots, and rebounding.

    6. We must block out Fowler from getting both offensive and defensive rebounds.

    7. We must keep our feet planted under the basket on defense and get some offensive charges.
  Today, 04:16 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Ok how to beat the Pilots. Well the last team that came close was Pepperdine which lost 64-62 to the Pilots. How did Pepperdine do it you ask?
    Play exactly the same way we did in the last three (3) quarters of game #1 when Portland scored 31 points in the last 3 quarters.

    ZagDad
  Today, 04:51 PM
    seacatfan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET View Post
    Ok how to beat the Pilots. Well the last team that came close was Pepperdine which lost 64-62 to the Pilots.
    The last team to come close to beating them? That is some serious recency bias. That game was on Thursday the 20th. You only have to go back to Feb. 8th to a game the Pilots lost 77-70 to Pacific. They are 5-3 in their last 8 games.
  Today, 05:03 PM
    Bigfooot
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by seacatfan View Post
    The last team to come close to beating them? That is some serious recency bias. That game was on Thursday the 20th. You only have to go back to Feb. 8th to a game the Pilots lost 77-70 to Pacific. They are 5-3 in their last 8 games.
    Ok come on. This is hilarious right here. Well done.


