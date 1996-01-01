Thread: PILOTS MOVING AT SUPER SONIC SPEED DOING CIRCLES AROUND OPPONENTS AWAIT ZAGS

Let's revisit our last game against the Portland Pilots:
1st quarter Pilots leading 26-12 over Lady Zags. Pilots first 6 buckets were layups by their four leading scorers.
2nd quarter Pilots leading 37-24 over Lady Zags.
3rd quarter Pilots leading 53-47 over Lady Zags.
4th quarter Zags win 62-57 over Pilots. The Zags first lead was with 3:19 left in the game.
In that first game against Portland this is how the Pilots 4 leading scorers did:
#1 Anderson (5'9") was 7-16 FG, 4-8 3 pointers, scored 20 Pts, 5 steals.
#10 Andrews (5'9") was 7-18 FG, scored 18 Pts.
#15 Muhlheim (5'7") scored 9 Pts.
#12 Fowler (6'1") scored 8 Pts. Fowler was in foul trouble the whole game and eventually fouled out.
Pilots had 11 steals this game and forced 21 turnovers by the Zags.
The Pilots came out with a full court press immediately in the 1st quarter and we were flustered and unprepared for it.
Portland is by far the best full court press team in the WCC as we found out last time we played them.
In this game what save us was our free throws we were 14-16, and Portland was 8-10 free throws. Lately the Zags free throw shooting has been suspect, cause for worry?