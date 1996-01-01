Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: I hope you don't mind (GU vs BYU)

  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,033

    Default I hope you don't mind (GU vs BYU)

    That I start a new thread about the game last night. The other one is just too negative for me. I thought it might be good to just start another that isn't so negative. Of course I don't enjoy losing or watching our boys lose. It hurts. If that sounds stupid, then so be it. I always loved the ending, in the old days, to many of CBS's sporting events. It ended with the saying, The Joy of Victory and the Agony of defeat. When you love your team it does hurt.

    I want to first congratulate the team for the wonderful season that they have, and all the joy you've allowed me to have. All of that joy certainly helps me feel better this morning. I want to congratulate you for all of your winning streaks, and especially the one you had for winning games on the Road. Most of us know how difficult that is. You have been so awesome on the Road. AND yet, playing in Provo is a whole other experience. I KNOW the agony you guys felt last night as you had to watch and listen to their fans celebrate. It does hurt. Just remember all the times you and your fans have celebrated, and there will be many many more for us. More than they will get to experience.

    Of course we played horrible for most of the night. That happens sometimes. We couldn't hit the broad side of a barn on our outside shots. But, I sure loved how you all fought through adversity and kept fighting, and honestly, I thought you'd pull that game out too, just like you have in the second halves of so many games. But the bubble burst, and suddenly everything went flat. I can't tell you how good I have felt all year when I go to your schedule page on ESPN and see all those W's in a row. For me, that's something beautiful to see. So that beautiful run ended and now there will be one red L. So what!!! As a player and coach I know that sometimes losing is NOT a bad thing. And all to often for most of us who have played, we''ve suffered through many L's. hahahaha

    So keep you heads up, and take the loss in stride, AND LEARN FROM IT. It's not really my place to tell you what you need to learn. Few and the other coaches can do that a lot better than me. AND as Few has said a number of times, YOU GUYS REALLY LISTEN TO YOUR COACHES. Stay positive and move on. Get ready to get another one of those beautiful W's on that schedule. Let's start another run. Also remember, that even last years team had a red L on that schedule which ended their win streak as well. Personally, I'd rather take that L now than in the Conference Tournament. AND the loss they took at the hands of St Mary's last year was much worse than this one.

    I just wanted to thank you for all you've done, and let you know I believe in you and encourage you to get back out there next week and kick butt. Just like Duke did yesterday after their loss to someone last week. Keep it in perspective.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:58 AM #2
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    1,763

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    That I start a new thread about the game last night. The other one is just too negative for me. I thought it might be good to just start another that isn't so negative. Of course I don't enjoy losing or watching our boys lose. It hurts. If that sounds stupid, then so be it. I always loved the ending, in the old days, to many of CBS's sporting events. It ended with the saying, The Joy of Victory and the Agony of defeat. When you love your team it does hurt.

    I want to first congratulate the team for the wonderful season that they have, and all the joy you've allowed me to have. All of that joy certainly helps me feel better this morning. I want to congratulate you for all of your winning streaks, and especially the one you had for winning games on the Road. Most of us know how difficult that is. You have been so awesome on the Road. AND yet, playing in Provo is a whole other experience. I KNOW the agony you guys felt last night as you had to watch and listen to their fans celebrate. It does hurt. Just remember all the times you and your fans have celebrated, and there will be many many more for us. More than they will get to experience.

    Of course we played horrible for most of the night. That happens sometimes. We couldn't hit the broad side of a barn on our outside shots. But, I sure loved how you all fought through adversity and kept fighting, and honestly, I thought you'd pull that game out too, just have you have in the second halves of so many games. But the bubble burst, and suddenly everything went flat. I can't tell you how good I have felt all year when I go to your schedule page on ESPN and see all those W's in a row. For me, that's something beautiful to see. So that beautiful run and ended and now there will be one red L. So what!!! As a player and coach I know that sometimes losing is NOT a bad thing. And all to often for most of us who have played, we''ve suffered through many L's. hahahaha

    So keep you heads up, and take the loss in stride, AND LEARN FROM IT. It's not really my place to tell you what you need to learn. Few and the other coaches can do that a lot better than me. AND as Few has said a number of times, YOU GUYS REALLY LISTEN TO YOUR COACHES. Stay positive and move on. Get ready to get another one of those beautiful W's on that schedule. Let's start another run. Also remember, that even last years team had a red L on that schedule which ended their win streak as well. Personally, I'd rather take that L now than in the Conference Tournament. AND the loss they took at the hands of St Mary's last year was much worse than this one.

    I just wanted to thank you for all you've done, and let you know I believe in you and encourage you to get back out there next week and kick butt. Just like Duke did yesterday after their loss to someone last week. Keep it in perspective.

    Go Zags!!!
    Thank you for posting this Reborn. I tend to stay off after the rare loss, as you always see the over reactions.

    To me it was real simple, BYU played better in a great home environment. Sure, there were several questionable calls against us and a few non calls against them. It happens sometimes. There was nothing in this game that changes how I feel the team is or what they will accomplish.

    The only thing I will say as a negative is that I thought BYU was pretty embarrassing in how they were. The players were taking cheap shots, they taunted over the top, the coach was out of his mind, and the fans were totally unacceptable. I get that it was a big win for them, perhaps act like you've been there. Throwing things on the court and at college athletes is childish and dangerous.



    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:07 AM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    637

    Default

    To me it was real simple, BYU played better in a great home environment. Sure, there were several questionable calls against us and a few non calls against them. It happens sometimes. There was nothing in this game that changes how I feel the team is or what they will accomplish.
    Exactly. At the end of the day, it's still a game. Life goes on.

    Going into the game, I did not expect the Zags to win. I am a Zags fan, but I'm also a realistic Zags fan. And look at all that happened yesterday in college hoop. The Zags lost on the road to the #23 team. SDSU lost a home game to an unranked team. Which loss is more embarrassing? Do I even need to ask that question?
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:19 AM #4
    CdAZagFan
    CdAZagFan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    2,006

    Default

    Good post, Reborn.... In amongst a lot of that negativity was one gem (and I can't remember who posted it - sorry about that) - and that was, the last time we lost to BYU, we ended up in the National Championship game. There are silver linings to everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:21 AM #5
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,033

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    Thank you for posting this Reborn. I tend to stay off after the rare loss, as you always see the over reactions.

    To me it was real simple, BYU played better in a great home environment. Sure, there were several questionable calls against us and a few non calls against them. It happens sometimes. There was nothing in this game that changes how I feel the team is or what they will accomplish.

    The only thing I will say as a negative is that I thought BYU was pretty embarrassing in how they were. The players were taking cheap shots, they taunted over the top, the coach was out of his mind, and the fans were totally unacceptable. I get that it was a big win for them, perhaps act like you've been there. Throwing things on the court and at college athletes is childish and dangerous.



    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    It's always been that way with BYU. It's like a tradition for them to be "dirty." Muggers! I have to admit that I DID NOT like the way they played last night at all, nor how they act. But honestly, I've never liked BYU, and I will not cheer for them as they move forward. If they play St Mary's again I will totally pull for St Mary's. I will not be surprised either if they lose at Pepperdine next week.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:23 AM #6
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,033

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CdAZagFan View Post
    Good post, Reborn.... In amongst a lot of that negativity was one gem (and I can't remember who posted it - sorry about that) - and that was, the last time we lost to BYU, we ended up in the National Championship game. There are silver linings to everything.
    Yes. I saw that too. It is a gem. Hope he posts it here. There were other very good posts over there. I read them all but just felt in a completely different mood this morning. I'm glad I've learned to NOT post after a loss. It took me a few too many years to learn that lesson. hahaha I do think at times I'm a pretty slow learner. haha Honestly, I didn't really play for my thread to come out the way it did. I just had an idea and let my fingers do the walking, hahahah...After finishing I was kind of surprised by what I wrote, but it all came from my heart because I really do like this team.. Are there flaws? Yes. But overall the greatness of this group of Zags compensates from the flaws we all see. I have no need to point them out....

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:24 AM #7
    zag67
    zag67 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    2,768

    Default

    Reborn, thanks for a message that I could read. I also stay away after losses, but they tried hard came back and got it to two, in a super hostil environment. Thanks again, and yes this has been a super year SO FAR, but we have places to go before it is over. Go zags
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:39 AM #8
    ZagHouse
    ZagHouse is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    294

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post

    The only thing I will say as a negative is that I thought BYU was pretty embarrassing in how they were. The players were taking cheap shots, they taunted over the top, the coach was out of his mind, and the fans were totally unacceptable. I get that it was a big win for them, perhaps act like you've been there. Throwing things on the court and at college athletes is childish and dangerous.



    Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
    That the second loss of the season came on February 22 is pretty amazing. One more thing I will say as an observation is that I don’t view many of BYU’s players as anything other than big bodies that Rose and now Pope throw onto the court to fill space. Last night those interchangeable bigs contributed in ways I didn’t anticipate. Lee hit a 3 from the top of the arc. Joe Dirt’s big brother hit a transition 3. When those guys are chipping in and impacting the game along with Haws, Childs and Toolson going off, it made for an upset. I don’t think those role players can play like that consistently outside of the Marriott though. They played inspired ball and GU didn’t. One thing that does worry me is that BYU has always played a physical brand of basketball, almost as a substitute for their lack of defense. With Pope as their coach, it almost feels the players are emboldened or that style of play is celebrated where as under Rose it felt like it was something the players did but he couldn’t control it. I just don’t want to see someone get hurt.

    I don’t like conspiracy theories but I don’t think Few minds losing games like this. That he’d be be hesitant to call a time out or make an adjustment in order to see how his team responds. I won’t go so far as to say he wanted to lose but I think he understands big picture more so than some on this board. I also think he understands how a win like this may hurt seeding but is good for the perception of the conference nationally. They have essentially still won at least a share of the conference and will most likely see BYU in Vegas.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 10:00 AM #9
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,384

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CdAZagFan View Post
    Good post, Reborn.... In amongst a lot of that negativity was one gem (and I can't remember who posted it - sorry about that) - and that was, the last time we lost to BYU, we ended up in the National Championship game. There are silver linings to everything.
    Thanks CDA - that was me glass half full, and all that.

    I like this thread better. I think what gets lost in the heat of the moment (and is easier to see the day after) is that multiple things can be simultaneously true:

    * BYU played a great game and deserved the win, and my hat is off to them for a game (mostly) well-played (see next).
    * The BYU fan base, certain of their players' dirty plays, and their histrionic coach (although he was gracious in victory) are beneath contempt.
    * A loss for GU isn't the end of the world, and as Reborn notes a step on a better path forward.

    As we used to say back in the day, "who's got next"?
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 10:39 AM #10
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,464

    Default

    I hate to lose as much as the next guy, but there are always things to learn and ways to grow. I'm not typically a stats guy, but there are a few things that happened again last night that really need to be cleaned up if the guys are to make a deep run..............

    Horrible 3-pt shooting.......5/25 for 20%. Maybe just a bad night, but in the one-and-done format of the Dance the guys can't endure another night like that. On the other side of the coin, BYU made 11 3's and shot over 42% from beyond the arc. Not a good recipe for advancing in the Dance.

    14 TO's..........way too many for the 2nd weekend of the Dance and beyond.

    Biggest one for me..................after Timme's "and 1" opportunity at the 7:43 (score 70-68 BYU) mark of the second half, the guys managed 2 FG's the rest of the way. 2 FG's in the final almost 8 minutes is a death sentence in the Dance. This has happened too often in past Dance games to ignore. It's all about composure down the stretch. The guys have it in them, just have to execute. Also, IMHO the staff can better utilize TO's during stretches like this to "stop the bleeding" and get the guys back on track.

    Big positive last night....................23/28 82.1% from the line. That speaks of a great deal of concentration and work to improve. Nicely done.

    Love these guys, love this team, love the job the staff has done this year!! Can't wait for the Dance............

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 10:48 AM #11
    ZaggyStardust
    ZaggyStardust is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    458

    Default

    Thanks Reborn. If we win on Thursday at home we win the WCC title outright. We can cut down the nets on the night Mo’s Jersey is raised to the rafters. Mo said he was really looking forward to the celebration since he never had a senior night. A silver lining to the dark cloud of last night. Go Zags ❤️
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 11:03 AM #12
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    4,972

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZaggyStardust View Post
    Thanks Reborn. If we win on Thursday at home we win the WCC title outright. We can cut down the nets on the night Mo’s Jersey is raised to the rafters. Mo said he was really looking forward to the celebration since he never had a senior night. A silver lining to the dark cloud of last night. Go Zags ❤️
    ZSD !!!

    Does my heart good to see you posting from time to time .... and GREAT contribution here w/ the Ammo tidbit. A Silver Lining indeed. GZ

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 11:18 AM #13
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    1,846

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    It's always been that way with BYU. It's like a tradition for them to be "dirty." Muggers! I have to admit that I DID NOT like the way they played last night at all, nor how they act. But honestly, I've never liked BYU, and I will not cheer for them as they move forward. If they play St Mary's again I will totally pull for St Mary's. I will not be surprised either if they lose at Pepperdine next week.
    Well said, You wad this game up and throw it in the trash...theres nothing to learn from it.You just forget about it and keep playing youre game. Its no different then wandering into a rough neighborhood and getting ripped off....you just order new credit cards and dont go back. I dont feel bad at all except I might have a couple large Jujitsu walk-ons next year. The good thing is these antics wont fly anywhere but, Provo.

    Keep youre heads up, the Zags play the game the way it was meant to be played.

    GO ZAGS!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules