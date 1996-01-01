Thread: I hope you don't mind (GU vs BYU)

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

That I start a new thread about the game last night. The other one is just too negative for me. I thought it might be good to just start another that isn't so negative. Of course I don't enjoy losing or watching our boys lose. It hurts. If that sounds stupid, then so be it. I always loved the ending, in the old days, to many of CBS's sporting events. It ended with the saying, The Joy of Victory and the Agony of defeat. When you love your team it does hurt.



I want to first congratulate the team for the wonderful season that they have, and all the joy you've allowed me to have. All of that joy certainly helps me feel better this morning. I want to congratulate you for all of your winning streaks, and especially the one you had for winning games on the Road. Most of us know how difficult that is. You have been so awesome on the Road. AND yet, playing in Provo is a whole other experience. I KNOW the agony you guys felt last night as you had to watch and listen to their fans celebrate. It does hurt. Just remember all the times you and your fans have celebrated, and there will be many many more for us. More than they will get to experience.



Of course we played horrible for most of the night. That happens sometimes. We couldn't hit the broad side of a barn on our outside shots. But, I sure loved how you all fought through adversity and kept fighting, and honestly, I thought you'd pull that game out too, just have you have in the second halves of so many games. But the bubble burst, and suddenly everything went flat. I can't tell you how good I have felt all year when I go to your schedule page on ESPN and see all those W's in a row. For me, that's something beautiful to see. So that beautiful run and ended and now there will be one red L. So what!!! As a player and coach I know that sometimes losing is NOT a bad thing. And all to often for most of us who have played, we''ve suffered through many L's. hahahaha



So keep you heads up, and take the loss in stride, AND LEARN FROM IT. It's not really my place to tell you what you need to learn. Few and the other coaches can do that a lot better than me. AND as Few has said a number of times, YOU GUYS REALLY LISTEN TO YOUR COACHES. Stay positive and move on. Get ready to get another one of those beautiful W's on that schedule. Let's start another run. Also remember, that even last years team had a red L on that schedule which ended their win streak as well. Personally, I'd rather take that L now than in the Conference Tournament. AND the loss they took at the hands of St Mary's last year was much worse than this one.



I just wanted to thank you for all you've done, and let you know I believe in you and encourage you to get back out there next week and kick butt. Just like Duke did yesterday after their loss to someone last week. Keep it in perspective.



Go Zags!!!