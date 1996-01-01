-
Post game radio GU-BYU
Hudson: Woolridge was ill coming down to Provo but you would not have known the way he played. Here come the students, BYU ends the win streak, BYU wins 91-78. Cougars finish strong after GU cut the lead to 2. The celebration is on in Provo as a variety of GU streaks come to an end, including 5 straight wins on BYU's floor. Biggest lead of the night for GU was 12-6. The role players for BYU played well, Lee played well, Seljass finished with 12. BYU ended on a 23-10 run. A lot of credit to BYU on their senior night for holding serve, they played tougher tonight and the Zags will have to learn from this.
GU shot only 41.7% from the floor and just 5-25 from three. 82% from the line at 23-28 one of their better performances of the season there. Tillie 18, Kispert 16 but 1-10 from three and 6-15 overall. Petrusev 14 and Gilder 13. BYU Childs 28-10 for a double, double. Toolson 17, Hawes 16.
Morrison noted BYU did a good job of making momentum ending plays, particularly when the Zags made runs to close down to the 2-4 point range. Hudson said for you Gonzaga fans think about what your program has become as the BYU fans continue to dance and celebrate as they have won something greater than a regular season game. The celebration has been nonstop since the final buzzer.
Morrison noted the Zags didn't have a lot of offensive rhythm for much of the night, a credit to BYU's offense. The Zags went 2-13 to end the game. Hudson said there is a lot to look at on tape, why did they end on such a poor shooting night. Morrison noted the loud crowd did have a some effect as the Zags had some poor rotations, maybe unable to communicate at times and Morrison said he didn't think about it much when Hudson said during the game he thought the altitude may have had some effect.
Another thing Morrison said was you can't give up 28 and 10 to Childs, you have to get him off his numbers, he is a fantastic player. Also BYU's role players stepped up and added points and rebounds above their averages which is something you typically see in many of GU's wins. Zags have two games remaining
Michaelson: Hudson, we knew it was going to be tough and physical. BMike they did a fantastic job, they played like a team playing for a an NCAA bid, which they probably already had and they deserve. BYU's effort and physicality was really impressive and those seniors really stepped up tonight, They made all the plays. Tough end of the first half and bad start to the second. But credit to our guys for fighting back. We cut it to 2 and those last 8 minutes were an offensive and defensive lapse. Admon played really well, I was really happy with him, I liked his intensity, he was one of our better players tonight. We had close to a 20 game run and we need to go home and win one of two and clinch the league. That is always our first goal. When you go 5-25 from three you are not going to beat BYU tonight. A lot of great teams lost today, Baylor, Arizona, SDSU. We'll go home and clean some things up. We still have a lot in front of us.
Big night coming up for Morrison Thursday as he said he is still working through some things to say as they hang his jersey in the rafter.
