Thread: To block or not to block. That is the question.

    Ive never blocked anyone on this board. But I did leave it for about half a year due to 1 or 2 obnoxious posters. Now the worst one is back on the mbb spewing is nonsense.
    Ignore it, block it, get off the internet (Im close, haha) or just learn to deal with it?

    Ill take your answer off the air. (Radio talk)
    Block and enjoy the rest of the board.
    Bring back the OCC
    Put him on "ignore" and hope his posts aren't frequently quoted.
    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    I’ve never blocked anyone on this board. But I did leave it for about half a year due to 1 or 2 obnoxious posters. Now the worst one is back on the mbb spewing is nonsense.
    Ignore it, block it, get off the internet (I’m close, haha) or just learn to deal with it?

    I’ll take your answer off the air. (Radio talk)
    First, and I say this sincerely, don't go off the net or the board. You would be missed.

    As for the block or whatever, I think it's best to just take Dionne's advice and don't even go through the effort to ignore or block:

    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
