Thread: Congrats to BYU

Give the other team credit, they made the shots when they were open and took advantage of every chance they had. Zags did not.
Beardownzags, jwalk and others, I heartily concur. It may well be the most despised fan base on all of sports. As noted in this thread as well, I have never had a civil experience with any of their fans in Las Vegas and I don't even try anymore! In fact the very first year of the Las Vegas WCC tournament, cups of beer from BYU fans (they actually had cocktail waitresses working the crowd the first year) were tossed over my head and landed on some poor unsuspecting GU fans just in front of me. My opinion of them has not changed from that time.
What part of good sportsmanship did BYU exhibit tonight? How about the students that threw stuff on the floor and taunted Ryan? BYU basketball fans are on the same low level as Ohio State football fans.
Personally I cant congratulate a team that acted in the manner that BYU did, and has, in the past countless numbers of times.
Haws should be suspended for that classless act and Im not sure how that could even be questioned.
My son plays football for Idaho State University. They played at BYU this past fall. I went to the game in Provo. By far the most hospitable and classy fan base I have ever encountered. Lol. Haha. We of course were horrible this year and wereof no threat to BYU in football so maybe that’s why they were so classy and hospitable lol. When I arrived to get my free ticket as a player parent of opposing team, they asked me if I wanted a tour of the stadium since I was a parent of ISU player. I took the tour of lavelle Edwards stadium. They allowed me to eat the catered food in the VIP suite lounge of the tower. It was pretty cool actually. Then during the game the fans sitting around us were very well behaved and classy and decent. More so than I expected. They beat us easily so maybe that was why. The only thing that was odd is that it was really weird to be in a place with about 60,000 people packed into close quarters and literally everyone seemed to look the same except for the 25 or so parents from Idaho State University lol haha. I have never encountered such an atmosphere in that regard lol
Go zags!
