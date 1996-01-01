Thread: Congrats to BYU

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  1. Yesterday, 10:03 PM #26
    BearDownZags
    Mar 2014
    18

    Quote Originally Posted by upan8th View Post
    BDZ, you're not from Kentucky are you? There's a guy there, on UK board, every time they lose, I swear he sounds just like you.
    Not sure where you are going with this one. My comments only fit one institution in this country. No lies were told. Look at the post count. Takes a lot to get me to do more than read here.
  2. Yesterday, 10:05 PM #27
    jwalk
    May 2008
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    90

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagOD7540 View Post
    Absolutely...then later in the game Ajayi whiffs on back side coverage of Childs and gets the whistle blown on him. He didn’t even touch him. I just have a hard time understanding these “no calls” and “calls”. Then the refs not recognizing the correct FT shooter. Can you say “heads up their asses”?
    So blatant, it begs to question if it was just missed or intentional. There have been some poorly reffed games this year, and i watch a lot of basketball, but this one was by far the worst i have seen.

    Give the other team credit, they made the shots when they were open and took advantage of every chance they had. Zags did not.
  3. Yesterday, 10:09 PM #28
    Section 116's Avatar
    Section 116
    Feb 2007
    Location
    4 miles from MAC
    3,939

    Beardownzags, jwalk and others, I heartily concur. It may well be the most despised fan base on all of sports. As noted in this thread as well, I have never had a civil experience with any of their fans in Las Vegas and I don't even try anymore! In fact the very first year of the Las Vegas WCC tournament, cups of beer from BYU fans (they actually had cocktail waitresses working the crowd the first year) were tossed over my head and landed on some poor unsuspecting GU fans just in front of me. My opinion of them has not changed from that time.
  4. Yesterday, 10:12 PM #29
    kdaleb's Avatar
    kdaleb
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Vancouver, WA
    56,621

    Quote Originally Posted by jwalk View Post
    So blatant, it begs to question if it was just missed or intentional. There have been some poorly reffed games this year, and i watch a lot of basketball, but this one was by far the worst i have seen.
    I too was frustrated by the way the game was called - lots of contact inside that really made it tough for Petrusev to do his thing. And that shove in the back by Haws should definitely have been called as well. But this was no where near that level of bad reffing. I felt they were fairly consistent in the calls. Unfortunately for us, we rely on that inside game so letting that contact go didn't affect them as much as it did us. (Plus, our guys weren't hitting open threes... but that didn't have anything to do with the foul calls)
  5. Yesterday, 10:17 PM #30
    AzZag
    Jun 2008
    309

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - hey if you want to complaint about byu, start a you hate byu thread.

    - this one is for sportsmen and women who wish to say, well played byu. you played hard, well, and were the better team tonight.
    This one is for sportsmen and women? Go vote for Bernie.
    What part of good sportsmanship did BYU exhibit tonight? How about the students that threw stuff on the floor and taunted Ryan? BYU basketball fans are on the same low level as Ohio State football fans.

    Personally I cant congratulate a team that acted in the manner that BYU did, and has, in the past countless numbers of times.

    Haws should be suspended for that classless act and Im not sure how that could even be questioned.
  6. Yesterday, 10:20 PM #31
    demian
    Feb 2007
    691

    My son plays football for Idaho State University. They played at BYU this past fall. I went to the game in Provo. By far the most hospitable and classy fan base I have ever encountered. Lol. Haha. We of course were horrible this year and wereof no threat to BYU in football so maybe that’s why they were so classy and hospitable lol. When I arrived to get my free ticket as a player parent of opposing team, they asked me if I wanted a tour of the stadium since I was a parent of ISU player. I took the tour of lavelle Edwards stadium. They allowed me to eat the catered food in the VIP suite lounge of the tower. It was pretty cool actually. Then during the game the fans sitting around us were very well behaved and classy and decent. More so than I expected. They beat us easily so maybe that was why. The only thing that was odd is that it was really weird to be in a place with about 60,000 people packed into close quarters and literally everyone seemed to look the same except for the 25 or so parents from Idaho State University lol haha. I have never encountered such an atmosphere in that regard lol
  7. Yesterday, 10:52 PM #32
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    9,253

    Quote Originally Posted by BearDownZags View Post
    Yep congratulations on being the most morally corrupt team and fan base in D1. Guaranteed multiple cheap shots against us every time out. Guarantee of fans throwing trash on the court every time we play there. Always a garbage experience. Would be one thing if they played the game the right way. Happy to tip my hat after games like that. Runs from their players through every one of their fans. As awful of a group of people you can be around for a game.
    10000% agree. I dont mind losing, in fact I come here to congratulate SMC, have done so for Portland, USD, USF, and many other clubs including after tough tourney losses. This is another animal. I cannot stand this team, fans, players, or their football program they have built. Its a shame we have to play two sometimes three times a year. Lets get em back in Vegas

    Go zags!
    21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
