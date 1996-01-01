Thread: Post game thoughts vs BYU

Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
  Yesterday, 09:43 PM #51
    MDABE80
    Feb 2007
    12,217

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagRecruitWatch View Post
    This loss is good for the conference. BYU played a terrific game and was able to pull away numerous times when gonzaga got close.
    rolling eyes.........
  Yesterday, 09:43 PM #52
    gu03alum
    gu03alum
    Feb 2007
    Western Washington
    16,300

    Worst officiated game I have ever seen
    Bring back the OCC
  Yesterday, 09:44 PM #53
    23dpg
    23dpg
    Feb 2007
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    17,665

    SD St loses perfect season.
    #1 Baylor loses at home to #3 Kansas.

    This game story will get buried.
  Yesterday, 09:45 PM #54
    Zagricultural
    Nov 2012
    681

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Haws is lucky that GU recruits players with high integrity.

    It would have been very easy to go for a block of his shot and drop an elbow on his collarbone.

    My question was, on the push on Petrusev, was whether it was a flagrant two with ejection, or just a flagrant one. The no foul at all was egregious, and hopefully the Zags push to have those officials excluded from any further use...ever.
    Bush league officiating. That's my takeaway. Call it fair and we win going away.
  Yesterday, 09:46 PM #55
    LTownZag
    Mar 2017
    1,032

    Hey, ya gotta lose a conference road game once or twice every presidential term...
  Yesterday, 09:48 PM #56
    Zag Lady
    Dec 2019
    22

    Agree with 03alum, just glad no one was seriously injured. Although, I'm sure our guys are bruised from that battle.
  Yesterday, 09:51 PM #57
    gu03alum
    gu03alum
    Feb 2007
    Western Washington
    16,300

    Quote Originally Posted by Zag Lady View Post
    Agree with 03alum, just glad no one was seriously injured. Although, I'm sure our guys are bruised from that battle.
    I’m worried about Petrusiv’s back.
    Bring back the OCC
  Yesterday, 09:57 PM #58
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta
    Oct 2008
    4,724

    The Zags really needed to come out better in the first half. They really quited the crowd with the run they may in the second half but couldn't punch through. We played without fouling in the first half and the second half was a different story. Hawes seemed to have diplomatic immunity tonight on multiple counts. He could have easily been on the bench with 3 fouls in the first half (potential flagrant notwithstanding). This was a very emotionally charged game for BYU and their fans and they played well. I would have liked to see a few more calls go our way, but the Zags were pretty cold from behind the arc. If Gilder or Kispert his a few more it would have put a ton of game pressure on BYU and it would have taken the crowd out of it a bit.

    When a guy is on his butt on the ground and is able to steal the ball away, you know it isn't your night and you are going to have to play extremely well to win. The Zag double teams seemed off all night (there was a triple team on one occasion). I also don't understand doubling with the other big because it opened up the lane for easy buckets. I would prefer digging down with somebody and forcing ball rotation. I would take my chances with a 3 over a point-blank layup.

    This may look like belaboring the point because I mentioned it elsewhere, but Petrusev can't disappear in games like this, especially when every BYU big had 2 fouls in the first half. I don't know how they weren't able to work this advantage inside-- well, sort of. BYU was dropping a guard down to help. The Zags need to find a way to make them pay for having Haws around the charge circle on defense.
  Yesterday, 09:58 PM #59
    zagfan1
    Nov 2007
    325

    I have no issues with the officiating. We had mental lapses that allowed a BYU to get layins and we couldn’t hit any shots. Petrusev was non existent. We cut it to four and couldn’t get over the hump.
  Yesterday, 10:01 PM #60
    HenneZag
    HenneZag
    Aug 2012
    Spokane, WA
    1,268

    Refs had some questionable calls but lets not make this game about that. BYU played better in every aspect of this game. GU had chances but we couldn't string together stops or baskets when it came down to it. It happens, BYU has talent and they wanted this game more than we did.
    America's Team!
  Yesterday, 10:02 PM #61
    willandi
    willandi
    Nov 2007
    6,596

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    I have no issues with the officiating. We had mental lapses that allowed a BYU to get layins and we couldn’t hit any shots. Petrusev was non existent. We cut it to four and couldn’t get over the hump.
    Watched a different game huh?
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Yesterday, 10:17 PM #62
    Gr8Laker
    Mar 2019
    Santa Barbara, CA
    14

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Watched a different game huh?
    The non-call on Haws was a frightened turtle move by the refs...just cowardly. Easily there were a few other bad calls go against GU. Also thinking BYU should have Td up when the refs correctly reversed the Petro charge to a block on Toolson (?). That call is black and white.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 10:29 PM #63
    zagfan1
    Nov 2007
    325

    There was certainly some home town officiating on this one. However a good team needs to persevere and fight through it. We almost did. If we hit those threes we win. Just didn’t work that way. Hopefully this toughens up going into both the WCC and NCAA tourneys. I am counting on them to bounce back strong.
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM #64
    tinfoilzag
    Jun 2009
    South Hill
    661

    The items that stuck out for me-

    40% vs 20% from 3 (it's the difference in the score)
    82% from the line for the Zags
    Haws had 0 personal fouls, zero

    I know fans are upset about the outcome but I think we just saw the change in attitude tonight we need to go deep. We shot well from the line in a high-pressure situation. In the second half, Timme and Gilder were fired up and scraping. Ayayi was arguing to stay in the game. Tillie set a legal and devastating pick. Petrusev saw what happened when he layed it up and when he tried to dunk. If Petrusev can learn from this and take the opportunity to mature, he's going to be stronger from here on out. I just hope he's not hurt or regresses mentally.

    I think BYU just poked the bear from the rest of the WCC.
  Yesterday, 10:41 PM #65
    TimberZag
    TimberZag
    Jan 2013
    Olympia, WA
    87

    I just think the Marriott Ctr is creepy along with all the BYU players and their fans/student section. It's just an icky feeling I get every time they play there. The Kaufusi brothers back in the day, the fans throwing things; it's not your normal "all in good fun" college environment. Not to be dramatic but it almost feels evil there? I've gone to games at every conference opponent but have never wanted to go to a game in Provo.

    Anyway, glad it's over. Some dads made their kids proud. Can't wait for Vegas. Go Zags.
  Yesterday, 10:57 PM #66
    gbnyba17
    Jan 2008
    258

    few needs to come up with a few (pun intended ) new offensive wrinkles. teams are doubling/pressuring us down low, either making it hard to enter the ball down low or harrassing them once we get it down there. how do we counter? havent seen an adjustment yet.
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM #67
    Timspo14
    Apr 2009
    Seattle
    33

    Quote Originally Posted by TimberZag View Post
    I just think the Marriott Ctr is creepy along with all the BYU players and their fans/student section. It's just an icky feeling I get every time they play there. The Kaufusi brothers back in the day, the fans throwing things; it's not your normal "all in good fun" college environment. Not to be dramatic but it almost feels evil there? I've gone to games at every conference opponent but have never wanted to go to a game in Provo.

    Anyway, glad it's over. Some dads made their kids proud. Can't wait for Vegas. Go Zags.
    Love it.
  Yesterday, 11:51 PM #68
    ProVeeZag
    Jan 2011
    Liberty Lake
    1,746

    Quote Originally Posted by TimberZag View Post
    I just think the Marriott Ctr is creepy along with all the BYU players and their fans/student section. It's just an icky feeling I get every time they play there. The Kaufusi brothers back in the day, the fans throwing things; it's not your normal "all in good fun" college environment. Not to be dramatic but it almost feels evil there? I've gone to games at every conference opponent but have never wanted to go to a game in Provo.

    Anyway, glad it's over. Some dads made their kids proud. Can't wait for Vegas. Go Zags.
    Took me a minute, but that's a clever line there!
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  Today, 12:30 AM #69
    CB4
    Feb 2009
    834

    Haws is scrawny. It was a missed foul call. Petru flopped and went down like a ton of bricks. Flop. His back was fine. Missed call though. Petru should have come in hot with an elbow on a rebound after. Don't get mad, get even. Lots of opportunity to get physical with an opponent without actually hurting anyone or crossing the line in a basketball game. Haws is a good player. Zags sucked and lost. BYU was good and won. Refs had nothing to do with it.
  Today, 12:35 AM #70
    Zagricultural
    Nov 2012
    681

    Quote Originally Posted by CB4 View Post
    Haws is scrawny. It was a missed foul call. Petru flopped and went down like a ton of bricks. Flop. His back was fine. Missed call though. Petru should have come in hot with an elbow on a rebound after. Don't get mad, get even. Lots of opportunity to get physical with an opponent without actually hurting anyone or crossing the line in a basketball game. Haws is a good player. Zags sucked and lost. BYU was good and won. Refs had nothing to do with it.
    Look, take the highroad all you want but please keep honesty among your virtues. To say the refs had nothing to do with it is just simply untrue.
  Today, 12:46 AM #71
    ProVeeZag
    Jan 2011
    Liberty Lake
    1,746

    Watching tonight's game with BYU was the equivalent of a 2 hour root canal without anesthesia. And without dental insurance. The Zags played poorly, but still could have come out with the W had the officiating been even mediocre. Alas, it was not even up to mediocre, it was blatantly one-sided in favor of BYU. And what kind of sportsmanship is shown by the BYU player (Seljass?) who stepped to the free throw line late in the game to shoot the bonus when he was what -20 feet away from where the foul occurred? He knew he wasn't the player to be shooting the free throws, but up he steps to the line cool as a cucumber, innocent as can be. That takes a special mindset ... one I want nothing to do with. I wonder ... did Coach Pope instruct him to go to the foul line instead of the player who was really fouled? My hunch is that he did. There's losing ... and then there's losing to BYU like we did tonight. This loss was special.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  Today, 01:20 AM #72
    ballerstatus
    Dec 2008
    53

    Cant say if Petrusev flopped or not..but he was moving and got a blindside push. For all the Flag 1 calls I've seen (many were for far less) I was surprised of all officiating in the country that the WCC didnt call that.
    Petrusev needs to get stronger, as does Timme. BYU out muscled them the majority of the game.
  Today, 01:29 AM #73
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Mar 2008
    North Side
    5,476

    It should of been F1 on Haws. I want vegas.
    Love the zags for life
