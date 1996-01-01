Thread: Post game thoughts vs BYU

Originally Posted by TimberZag Originally Posted by

I just think the Marriott Ctr is creepy along with all the BYU players and their fans/student section. It's just an icky feeling I get every time they play there. The Kaufusi brothers back in the day, the fans throwing things; it's not your normal "all in good fun" college environment. Not to be dramatic but it almost feels evil there? I've gone to games at every conference opponent but have never wanted to go to a game in Provo.



Anyway, glad it's over. Some dads made their kids proud. Can't wait for Vegas. Go Zags.