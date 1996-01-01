Thread: Petrusev: at game: no trainer just benched.

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
  1. Yesterday, 09:57 PM #26
    ZagsObserver
    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    Petrusev was ineffective in both Zag losses. This team will probably go as far as he allows them to go. He needs to find a way to be stronger with the ball and be mentally tougher, in my opinion.
    This. Far more important than whining about the ref.
  2. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #27
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Quote Originally Posted by upan8th View Post
    Let it go, boys. It's over. Think something, anything, is going to happen to Haws, to the refs, to the final score, you ain't thinkin' right. And that's a fact, Jack.
    Unless, of course, next time he gets a broken collarbone.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  3. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #28
    Plainsman
    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    Petrusev was ineffective in both Zag losses. This team will probably go as far as he allows them to go. He needs to find a way to be stronger with the ball and be mentally tougher, in my opinion.
    Totally agree. I believe Petrusev is the leading scorer on the team(?) - I was too lazy to check. But he is often very weak with the ball and misses more bunnies than any guy with his size and athleticism ever should. I believe he also clocked only two rebounds tonight. All too often his head leaves the game. I think Few may have been a little ticked with him and he deserved to ride the pine down the stretch.
  4. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #29
    Ladyzag12
    Petro is a bit overdramatic and doesn't have any if at all mental toughness. Plus his defense tonight was absolutely terrible.
  5. Yesterday, 10:18 PM #30
    ZagOD7540
    Quote Originally Posted by Plainsman View Post
    Totally agree. I believe Petrusev is the leading scorer on the team(?) - I was too lazy to check. But he is often very weak with the ball and misses more bunnies than any guy with his size and athleticism ever should. I believe he also clocked only two rebounds tonight. All too often his head leaves the game. I think Few may have been a little ticked with him and he deserved to ride the pine down the stretch.
    He has to be much stronger with the ball. Agree, he misses so many bunnies with very little contact. He’s like watching an NBA player...constantly griping about something. Is it me or does it seem like he’s hearing a bit too much about his draft stock? I’d sure like to see him kick the ball out a bit more, even if it’s just to reset himself better on the block.
  6. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #31
    zagfan1
    Petro is a big guy. Needs to finish strong. He didnt show up tonight and let the opposing team get into his head. Hopefully riding the pine sent a message to him that he can take and move on from in a positive way. We cant afford for him to choke in big time environments like this. He is big key to our success.
  7. Yesterday, 10:44 PM #32
    MDABE80
    Quote Originally Posted by Ladyzag12 View Post
    Petro is a bit overdramatic and doesn't have any if at all mental toughness. Plus his defense tonight was absolutely terrible.
    I agree..hands of stone. I thought he might be thinking of the NBA. Not now though. Just had a horrible game. Needs work around the hoop, defense and especially toughness. Sad to see.........
  8. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #33
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    I really don’t know why any of this is a big surprise to anyone. Petrusev has been a pedestrian big all year even with the points per game he acquires and the rest of the team is not that far off from the same issue. We play anybody worth a lick this time of year, we lose, but since we don’t, and other teams do and sometimes lose, we climb and stay high in the rankings. NCAAs are going to spur more #####ing and moaning from people not expecting us to be done by the second weekend.

    Oh and the refs were criminally crappy tonight, and BYU plays a horrible style of basketball, but gu’s game plan and the players inability to play lost that game.
  9. Yesterday, 11:00 PM #34
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Quote Originally Posted by JAGzag View Post
    Kid literally complains with every call. Its like watching Ammo without the talent.
    Go away
  10. Yesterday, 11:08 PM #35
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    This fan base and the Johnny come lately’s who crap on these players after one conference loss are annoying. Go watch another sport, you aren’t true fans of this team or this program if you can’t accept a loss without being absolutely ridiculous calling these young guys who pour their hearts and souls into this program. Give your head a shake, grow up, and be thankful these talented young men pull on these jerseys to entertain us every week.
  11. Yesterday, 11:15 PM #36
    Timspo14
    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    This fan base and the Johnny come lately’s who crap on these players after one conference loss are annoying. Go watch another sport, you aren’t true fans of this team or this program if you can’t accept a loss without being absolutely ridiculous calling these young guys who pour their hearts and souls into this program. Give your head a shake, grow up, and be thankful these talented young men pull on these jerseys to entertain us every week.

    FTFY - wouldn't want anyone taking this literally and running with it...
  12. Yesterday, 11:16 PM #37
    john montana's Avatar
    john montana
    That was a garbage play. Dirty. Absolutely no other way to view it and how the refs waived it off is shocking. If Hawes pulled that crap on a playground he would have had his ass handed to him.

    I was hoping the dirtbag cheapshot basketball would have left with rose. Guess not.
    john montana
    http://carponthefly.blogspot.com/
  13. Yesterday, 11:24 PM #38
    MDABE80
    Kong. Just a bad game. Nobody looked good. This time of the year they should look amazing but not tonight and not the other night with USF. It’s kinda scary to think we could be ending the season soon. It does for me anyway. I believe we have a title team if we play to potential. Past 2 games. Not so. Are we melting?? No but we do need to really toughen up and go hard at the remaining opponents. It’s nothing personal against the kids. Just disappointment. Few will get the kids ready.
    We lost a one seed tonight and a chance to be number one in the polls. It’s not life and death but some hopes vanished tonight. We may get back but the hill got steeper tonight.
  14. Yesterday, 11:24 PM #39
    ProVeeZag
    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    Hoops is correct. Haws should have been ejected. All ingredients were there. Wworse though, their coach let it go which set the stage for continued abuse. I do hope we find BYU in the WCC tournament. We still have 2 more games to win. This game sucked from the opening bell.......every aspect. We played horrible defense but the refs let them get way with all kinds of crap on defense and on offense. We'll get em in Las Vegas. I hope the commissioner call s those refs into the office Monday.
    Monday is 18 holes of golf followed by lunch and drinks. Tuesday isn't looking too good either.
    "Those who believe in telekinetics, raise my hand."
    Kurt Vonnegut
  15. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #40
    zagamatic
    Am I the only one who noticed a BYU player (can't remember who) literally bear hugging Petrusev in the first 4 minutes or so of the game? Must have been hallucinating. But hey, if Haws can get away with what would be considered assault in any courtroom, then certainly the refs had no impact on the game whatsoever.
  16. Yesterday, 11:54 PM #41
    KStyles's Avatar
    KStyles
    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    Am I the only one who noticed a BYU player (can't remember who) literally bear hugging Petrusev in the first 4 minutes or so of the game? Must have been hallucinating. But hey, if Haws can get away with what would be considered assault in any courtroom, then certainly the refs had no impact on the game whatsoever.
    Play the hand that is dealt. Sometimes it means playing 5 v. 8, sometimes it is 8 v. 5.

    Learn & improve. IMO
  17. Today, 12:44 AM #42
    MDABE80
    Their coach let them do their physical crap. He , likewise didn't stop the nasty bullchix. No no..this was their plan and they did it bumper to bumber just like in the older days when Rose brought in the football players to rough up the games with us. It's unforgivable. No whining.but we'll get them later on. I just hope the commissioner understands the implications of what she saw. If I was her, I'd have Pope in my office Monday allong with those refs who mostly just watched in a "no call" "let em play" game. BYU might be giggling over it but she shouldn't be. Filip was damaged.... and it could have been worse.
