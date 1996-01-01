Thread: Petrusev: at game: no trainer just benched.

Petro is a bit overdramatic and doesn't have any if at all mental toughness. Plus his defense tonight was absolutely terrible.
Petro is a big guy. Needs to finish strong. He didnt show up tonight and let the opposing team get into his head. Hopefully riding the pine sent a message to him that he can take and move on from in a positive way. We cant afford for him to choke in big time environments like this. He is big key to our success.
I really don’t know why any of this is a big surprise to anyone. Petrusev has been a pedestrian big all year even with the points per game he acquires and the rest of the team is not that far off from the same issue. We play anybody worth a lick this time of year, we lose, but since we don’t, and other teams do and sometimes lose, we climb and stay high in the rankings. NCAAs are going to spur more #####ing and moaning from people not expecting us to be done by the second weekend.
Oh and the refs were criminally crappy tonight, and BYU plays a horrible style of basketball, but gu’s game plan and the players inability to play lost that game.
This fan base and the Johnny come lately’s who crap on these players after one conference loss are annoying. Go watch another sport, you aren’t true fans of this team or this program if you can’t accept a loss without being absolutely ridiculous calling these young guys who pour their hearts and souls into this program. Give your head a shake, grow up, and be thankful these talented young men pull on these jerseys to entertain us every week.
That was a garbage play. Dirty. Absolutely no other way to view it and how the refs waived it off is shocking. If Hawes pulled that crap on a playground he would have had his ass handed to him.
I was hoping the dirtbag cheapshot basketball would have left with rose. Guess not.
Kong. Just a bad game. Nobody looked good. This time of the year they should look amazing but not tonight and not the other night with USF. It’s kinda scary to think we could be ending the season soon. It does for me anyway. I believe we have a title team if we play to potential. Past 2 games. Not so. Are we melting?? No but we do need to really toughen up and go hard at the remaining opponents. It’s nothing personal against the kids. Just disappointment. Few will get the kids ready.
We lost a one seed tonight and a chance to be number one in the polls. It’s not life and death but some hopes vanished tonight. We may get back but the hill got steeper tonight.
Am I the only one who noticed a BYU player (can't remember who) literally bear hugging Petrusev in the first 4 minutes or so of the game? Must have been hallucinating. But hey, if Haws can get away with what would be considered assault in any courtroom, then certainly the refs had no impact on the game whatsoever.
Their coach let them do their physical crap. He , likewise didn't stop the nasty bullchix. No no..this was their plan and they did it bumper to bumber just like in the older days when Rose brought in the football players to rough up the games with us. It's unforgivable. No whining.but we'll get them later on. I just hope the commissioner understands the implications of what she saw. If I was her, I'd have Pope in my office Monday allong with those refs who mostly just watched in a "no call" "let em play" game. BYU might be giggling over it but she shouldn't be. Filip was damaged.... and it could have been worse.