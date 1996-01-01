Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
Thread: Petrusev Discussion Thread: Post BYU Game

  Today, 10:38 AM #51
    Saxon_zag
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Yea we dont have the physical knock you down type of player. I will beg Vegas rematch vs BYU will be different tho.
    Send Arlo in and tell him to be physical if there's uncalled cheapshots. Refs will get control of the game quick. We got embarassingly pushed around.
  Today, 10:53 AM #52
    bballbeachbum
    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    Petrusev was ineffective in both Zag losses. This team will probably go as far as he allows them to go. He needs to find a way to be stronger with the ball and be mentally tougher, in my opinion.
    this
  Today, 10:55 AM #53
    bballbeachbum
    Quote Originally Posted by john montana View Post
    That was a garbage play. Dirty. Absolutely no other way to view it and how the refs waived it off is shocking. If Hawes pulled that crap on a playground he would have had his ass handed to him.

    I was hoping the dirtbag cheapshot basketball would have left with rose. Guess not.
    this!!!
  Today, 10:56 AM #54
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Yea we dont have the physical knock you down type of player. I will beg Vegas rematch vs BYU will be different tho.
    Kispert would be the player who might do that.
  Today, 11:08 AM #55
    hondo
    I sure miss Marc Armstead in times like these.
  Today, 11:13 AM #56
    GoZags
    Quote Originally Posted by hondo View Post
    I sure miss Marc Armstead in times like these.
    Yeah ... and I'd take Jerry Price ... the big, tough logger from Forks.
    https://digital.gonzaga.edu/digital/...coll2/id/2569/

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 11:35 AM #57
    jim77
    Wouldnt surprise me if Few did it to protect the kid.
  Today, 01:10 PM #58
    Bogozags
    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    Petrusev was ineffective in both Zag losses. This team will probably go as far as he allows them to go. He needs to find a way to be stronger with the ball and be mentally tougher, in my opinion.
    EXACTLY...he has difficulty with physical play...UM and BYU dominated him inside...

    I don't blame the refs in the least with the way he was not strong enough to hold the ball...what does he think will happen at the next level???

    That play against Filip should have been an F1 but didn't think he was pushed hard enough to be knocked down...

    As I mentioned in another thread...for those that remember Austin Daye (08 & 09), he ALWAYS complained when called for a foul!
  Today, 01:19 PM #59
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    EXACTLY...he has difficulty with physical play...UM and BYU dominated him inside...

    I don't blame the refs in the least with the way he was not strong enough to hold the ball...what does he think will happen at the next level???

    That play against Filip should have been an F1 but didn't think he was pushed hard enough to be knocked down...

    As I mentioned in another thread...for those that remember Austin Daye (08 & 09), he ALWAYS complained when called for a foul!
    Dont forget pendo too. He would be stomping around.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 01:32 PM #60
    MDABE80
    We were playing basketball. BYU was playing modified football with the refs approval! Lolol who knew our guys wouldn’t understand that and adjust accordingly. It’ll be different next time!
  Today, 01:58 PM #61
    jbslicer
    [QUOTE=GoZags;1507082]Yeah ... and I'd take Jerry Price ... the big, tough logger from Forks.
    https://digital.gonzaga.edu/digital/...coll2/id/2569/[/QUOTE

    You are going way back with that mention.
  Today, 02:03 PM #62
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    EXACTLY...he has difficulty with physical play...UM and BYU dominated him inside...

    I don't blame the refs in the least with the way he was not strong enough to hold the ball...what does he think will happen at the next level???

    That play against Filip should have been an F1 but didn't think he was pushed hard enough to be knocked down...

    As I mentioned in another thread...for those that remember Austin Daye (08 & 09), he ALWAYS complained when called for a foul!
    Isn't this Filip's first year of playing against men? He didn't play that much last year, playing behind Rui and Brandon. This year, every opponent has a game plan against Filip, i.e. go after his hands. It worked for BYU, as Childs and Lee are grown men, and experienced players.

    Filip's got to make that adjustment, to be stronger and more aggressive in going to the hoop. He's got skill and potential, but it's more geared to Euro League basketball than the NBA. As most NBA teams draft on potential, I could see Filip being drafted this year as a project. At this point, I don't expect him to be a contributor on a pro team next year, if he decides to leave GU.

    OTOH, it's a moot point, what with Timme and Ballo playing next year. Drew has really come on the past month, and he was a real beast last night.

    I agree with other posters here: Filip's whining about calls against him are doing him no good.
  Today, 02:22 PM #63
    Mantua
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Isn't this Filip's first year of playing against men? He didn't play that much last year, playing behind Rui and Brandon. This year, every opponent has a game plan against Filip, i.e. go after his hands. It worked for BYU, as Childs and Lee are grown men, and experienced players.

    Filip's got to make that adjustment, to be stronger and more aggressive in going to the hoop. He's got skill and potential, but it's more geared to Euro League basketball than the NBA. As most NBA teams draft on potential, I could see Filip being drafted this year as a project. At this point, I don't expect him to be a contributor on a pro team next year, if he decides to leave GU.

    OTOH, it's a moot point, what with Timme and Ballo playing next year. Drew has really come on the past month, and he was a real beast last night.

    I agree with other posters here: Filip's whining about calls against him are doing him no good.
    I’d rather see Filip put his anger energy into playing defense.
    Parlez-vous français?
  Today, 02:27 PM #64
    spike_jr
    Quote Originally Posted by Mantua View Post
    I’d rather see Filip put his anger energy into playing defense.
    Or take it out on the rim and dunk the ball. I don’t ever recall such a skilled 6’-11” guy miss so many bunnies and have his shot blocked as often. Clarke would average a triple double against Petro: points, rebounds, and blocks.
  Today, 06:14 PM #65
    FloridaZagFan
    Come on now, Petro has been good all year. He's not a physical big but he uses his size to create angles and has great touch! If your leading scorer is a finesse big
    and dosnt really thrive on contact you have to find another way to win. I dont like the cheap shots at all but this is a big boy sport. There were a couple of fouls that no question should have been flagrants but they wern't called. It is what it is , you have to figure it out. Last night BYU played like it was a war, we played like we were waiting for the refs to bail us out. I dont like cheap fouls at all but if you get pushed you better push back.
    I'm not into beating up Petro the kid has been really good all year sure he complains too much when he gets fouled unfortunately he is finesse big.
    Bottom line it was a loss, the committee dosnt care if BYU is nasty and plays basketball like a bunch of thugs. That has always been their MO.
    We couldn't knock down enough shots and we got pushed around. This wont be the last time we get pushed around we have to figure it out.
