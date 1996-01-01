Thread: Petrusev Discussion Thread: Post BYU Game

Originally Posted by TexasZagFan Originally Posted by

Isn't this Filip's first year of playing against men? He didn't play that much last year, playing behind Rui and Brandon. This year, every opponent has a game plan against Filip, i.e. go after his hands. It worked for BYU, as Childs and Lee are grown men, and experienced players.



Filip's got to make that adjustment, to be stronger and more aggressive in going to the hoop. He's got skill and potential, but it's more geared to Euro League basketball than the NBA. As most NBA teams draft on potential, I could see Filip being drafted this year as a project. At this point, I don't expect him to be a contributor on a pro team next year, if he decides to leave GU.



OTOH, it's a moot point, what with Timme and Ballo playing next year. Drew has really come on the past month, and he was a real beast last night.



I agree with other posters here: Filip's whining about calls against him are doing him no good.