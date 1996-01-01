Thread: Petrusev Discussion Thread: Post BYU Game

I sure miss Marc Armstead in times like these.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Wouldnt surprise me if Few did it to protect the kid.
I don't blame the refs in the least with the way he was not strong enough to hold the ball...what does he think will happen at the next level???
That play against Filip should have been an F1 but didn't think he was pushed hard enough to be knocked down...
As I mentioned in another thread...for those that remember Austin Daye (08 & 09), he ALWAYS complained when called for a foul!
We were playing basketball. BYU was playing modified football with the refs approval! Lolol who knew our guys wouldn’t understand that and adjust accordingly. It’ll be different next time!
You are going way back with that mention.
Filip's got to make that adjustment, to be stronger and more aggressive in going to the hoop. He's got skill and potential, but it's more geared to Euro League basketball than the NBA. As most NBA teams draft on potential, I could see Filip being drafted this year as a project. At this point, I don't expect him to be a contributor on a pro team next year, if he decides to leave GU.
OTOH, it's a moot point, what with Timme and Ballo playing next year. Drew has really come on the past month, and he was a real beast last night.
I agree with other posters here: Filip's whining about calls against him are doing him no good.
Come on now, Petro has been good all year. He's not a physical big but he uses his size to create angles and has great touch! If your leading scorer is a finesse big
and dosnt really thrive on contact you have to find another way to win. I dont like the cheap shots at all but this is a big boy sport. There were a couple of fouls that no question should have been flagrants but they wern't called. It is what it is , you have to figure it out. Last night BYU played like it was a war, we played like we were waiting for the refs to bail us out. I dont like cheap fouls at all but if you get pushed you better push back.
I'm not into beating up Petro the kid has been really good all year sure he complains too much when he gets fouled unfortunately he is finesse big.
Bottom line it was a loss, the committee dosnt care if BYU is nasty and plays basketball like a bunch of thugs. That has always been their MO.
We couldn't knock down enough shots and we got pushed around. This wont be the last time we get pushed around we have to figure it out.
