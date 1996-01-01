Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Wait? Were Playing a Top 25 BYU Team...and NO Beverage Thread!?!

  Today, 03:08 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default Wait? Were Playing a Top 25 BYU Team...and NO Beverage Thread!?!

    Ill fix that.

    Ill have a peanut butter and coffee milk stout.



    Yum.
    MCMM 2020: Who Wants Some Cheese?
  Today, 03:24 PM #2
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    I’ll fix that.

    I’ll have a peanut butter and coffee milk stout.



    Yum.
    New Belgium trippel, then voodoo ranger ipa.
  Today, 03:40 PM #3
    Grand Valley Zag
    Default

    Tried a pale ale from Telluride today with lunch, a Rusell Kelly. It was good, but IBUs were very high. It tasted more like an IPA.
    I'm tired of brewers stuffing as much hoppiness as possible into everything, as if that were the mark of a kine beer. When a simple pale ale stands out, or even more, a lager, that's impressive. Stand on quality.

    Don't know what I'll have tonight though . . .

    [ooh, this is old man talk. When did that happen to me?]
  Today, 04:07 PM #4
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Circumstances beyond my control will require me to stay sober tonight. I'll be drinking Diet Coke, but talking about that isn't really exciting.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
  Today, 06:13 PM #5
    RenoZag
    Default

    Crystal Geyser Sparkling Mineral Water. . .saving the booze until the post-game


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
  Today, 06:14 PM #6
    willandi
    Default

    No-Li Born and Raised to start. THEN it's back to Henry Weinhardt Private Reserve.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Today, 06:46 PM #7
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    here's to the Zags starting fast and finishing strong

    so first the Stillhouse, then the Old Rasputin



  Today, 06:54 PM #8
    gu03alum
    Default

    I will be drinking my last Pliny the Younger during the game

    Bring back the OCC
