Thread: GAME THREAD: @ BYU - Saturday - 02. 22. 20

    Default GAME THREAD: @ BYU - Saturday - 02. 22. 20

    #2 Gonzaga (27-1) at #23 BYU (22-7) . 7:00PM PT. ESPN2. ANNOUNCERS: Dave Flemming & Sean Farnham

    RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx

    Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
    Wenatchee: KKRT 900
    Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
    Seattle: KIXI 880
    Shelton: KMAS 1030
    Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
    St. Maries: KOFE 1240
    Sirius XM: 84

    The Zags have an 18-6 advantage in the series with BYU and have defeated the Cougars six straight. GU has won 6 of 8 meetings in Provo.

    GU - BYU Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...Pre-Game-Media

    BYU Press Notes: https://byucougars.com/dl/sites/defa...aga-022220.pdf

    GU Press Notes: https://byucougars.com/dl/sites/defa...ents/MBB29.pdf

    GU Athletics One Page Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/21/me...-saturday.aspx
    These are the best two announcers going, as far as I'm concerned, and I'm not usually one to even notice announcers.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
    Mark Twain.
