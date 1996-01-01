Thread: GAME THREAD: @ BYU - Saturday - 02. 22. 20

#2 Gonzaga (27-1) at #23 BYU (22-7) . 7:00PM PT. ESPN2. ANNOUNCERS: Dave Flemming & Sean Farnham
RADIO: https://gozags.com/sports/2018/6/12/ot-img-html.aspx
Spokane: KGA 1510AM, 103.5 FM
Wenatchee: KKRT 900
Moses Lake: KWIQ 1020
Seattle: KIXI 880
Shelton: KMAS 1030
Lewiston: KZBG-FM 99.1
St. Maries: KOFE 1240
Sirius XM: 84
The Zags have an 18-6 advantage in the series with BYU and have defeated the Cougars six straight. GU has won 6 of 8 meetings in Provo.
GU - BYU Head to Head Comparison: http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...Pre-Game-Media
BYU Press Notes: https://byucougars.com/dl/sites/defa...aga-022220.pdf
GU Press Notes: https://byucougars.com/dl/sites/defa...ents/MBB29.pdf
GU Athletics One Page Preview: https://gozags.com/news/2020/2/21/me...-saturday.aspx