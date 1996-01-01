Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Your ESPN2 announcers for Gonzaga at BYU

  1. Yesterday, 02:21 PM #1
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,235

    Default Your ESPN2 announcers for Gonzaga at BYU

    I was hoping for Fran teamed with a play by play guy, but these guys aren't half bad:

    Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
    Sean Farnham (analyst)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 02:43 PM #2
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,205

    Default

    Both good. Both like us.Few's made good friends around the country . these included.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 02:44 PM #3
    Grand Valley Zag
    Grand Valley Zag is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Fat City
    Posts
    236

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    I was hoping for Fran teamed with a play by play guy, but these guys aren't half bad:

    Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
    Sean Farnham (analyst)
    These guys are rock solid. We've had them a lot and I've really enjoyed it. Starting to have a nice familiar feel.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 03:01 PM #4
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,286

    Default

    If there's a shout out to Jack & Dans and The Davenport near the end we'll know things have gone well!
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 03:18 PM #5
    phxfireflames's Avatar
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    175

    Default

    I guess we will be hearing about the Spicy Shrimp Flatbread at the Davenport
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 06:15 PM #6
    WenatcheeZag's Avatar
    WenatcheeZag
    WenatcheeZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    East Wenatchee, Wa
    Posts
    92

    Default

    I like this tandem a lot. They simply do a good job calling the game and they truly appreciate the Zags.
    Keeping real estate real in the Wenatchee Valley since 1991.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 06:24 PM #7
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    633

    Default

    Anything is better than last night's crew, but yeah, these guys are one of ESPN's top teams. Hopefully they bring good luck to the Zags.
    WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules