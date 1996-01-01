Thread: Your ESPN2 announcers for Gonzaga at BYU

I was hoping for Fran teamed with a play by play guy, but these guys aren't half bad:
Dave Flemming (play-by-play)
Sean Farnham (analyst)
Both good. Both like us.Few's made good friends around the country . these included.
If there's a shout out to Jack & Dans and The Davenport near the end we'll know things have gone well!
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
I guess we will be hearing about the Spicy Shrimp Flatbread at the Davenport
I like this tandem a lot. They simply do a good job calling the game and they truly appreciate the Zags.
Anything is better than last night's crew, but yeah, these guys are one of ESPN's top teams. Hopefully they bring good luck to the Zags.
