Zags Continue Road Trip at Pepperdine Saturday

That season, GU strung together a program-best 23-game win streak and finished the season 28-4 overall with an unblemished 14-0 mark in WCC play. The Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the WNIT, losing at Missouri State 85-66 to end the season.GU is currently on a 16-game win streak inside The Kennel, the longest streak under Head Coach Lisa Fortier. GU has not lost a game inside McCarthey since Feb. 16, 2019. Previously, GU's top mark under Fortier was 12 straight home wins, which occurred from 11/7/18-2/14/19.- Gonzaga broke into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 23 following a 76-70 overtime loss at Stanford on Nov. 17. This week, GU jumped two spots in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll to No. 13.- Saturday marks the ninth time in program history the Bulldogs have played on Feb. 22. GU carries a 5-3 overall record on the date. It will also be the first time in program history that Gonzaga has faced Pepperdine on the date.- The Bulldogs also rank inside the top five in the nation in scoring defense; Gonzaga limits its opponents to 51.7 points per contest to lead the WCC and rank fourth in the nation.- Gonzaga is also among the top three-point shooting teams in the nation. At 39.2 percent shooting from long range, Gonzaga ranks fourth in the nation. Two players shoot over 40 percent from long range, led by Jill Townsend at 43.0 percent, while eight total Zags shoot at least 30.0 percent from beyond-the-arc.- The Zags also rank inside the top 25 in the nation in field goal percentage. At 44.9 percent shooting from the floor, GU ranks 24th nationally and first in the WCC.- Gonzaga returns two starters and seven letter-winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' third consecutive and 15th overall West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2018-19, the Bulldogs advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round.- Pepperdine carries a 14-11 overall record with an 8-7 mark in WCC play, good for fifth. Five of the Waves' seven conference wins came in a row from Jan. 30-Feb. 15. Pepperdine's five-game win streak was snapped Thursday with a 64-62 loss to Portland.- As a squad, Pepperdine averages 66.1 points per game shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from long range. Three players average double-figures for the Waves while five players average at least nine points a game.- Hannah Friend leads the Waves in scoring at 10.7 points per contest shooting 42.9 percent from the floor. Malia Bambrick is close behind at 10.2 points per game while Barabara Sitanggan chips in an even 10.0 points per contest.- The Waves average 38.4 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the WCC while averaging 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per contest, good for second in the conference.- Monique Andriuolo leads the Waves on the glass with 6.8 per contest, good for eighth in the WCC. Sitanggan adds 5.8, Jayla Ruffus-Milner grabs 5.1 while Friend adds 4.7 per contest. Andriuolo leads the Waves in blocks per game with 1.5, good for second in the conference, while Sitanggan adds 4.7 assists per game, good for third in the conference.- In the last meeting, Gonzaga limited Pepperdine to 36 points, the fewest allowed by an opponent this season. The Bulldogs hauled in a season-high 57 rebounds against the Waves and dished out 21 assists on 29 made field goals. Four players finished in double-figures for the Zags, led by Jill Townsend with 18 points and 10 rebounds.Thursday at Loyola Marymount, Gonzaga prevented a single LMU player from reaching double figures. Ciera Ellington and Raychel Stanley both finished with nine points to lead the Lions, while Naomi Yim added eight points. It marks the second time this season that a GU opponent has not had a single player in double figures. The Bulldogs also held each player for CSU Bakersfield to single digits in the first game of the season on Nov. 10. The high scorer for the 'Runners was Lexus Green with nine points.With her third assist of the night against Loyola Marymount on Jan. 25, Jessie Loera moved into fifth all-time in career assists, surpassing Jasmine Redmon (400, 2010-14). Loera now has 431 career assists and is 9 assists shy of surpassing Amy Simpson (439, 1982-86) for fourth place. Loera currently ranks 14th nationally in assists with 140 on the season and 34th nationally in assists per game with 5.0.- Through 27 games this season, two players average double-figures for Gonzaga with four players averaging over 7.0 points per contest. The Bulldogs have had seven different top scorers this season, spanning each academic year (freshman, sophomore, junior, senior).Jill Townsend leads the Zags in scoring at 12.4 points per game, while Jenn Wirth adds 10.5 points per contest. LeeAnne Wirth adds 8.8 points per contest while Jessie Loera chips in 7.5.Nine of the last 11 games, the Zags have held their opponents to under 60 points; only two (Pacific, 65 points; Saint Mary's, 70 points) have scored more than 52 points. On Jan. On Jan. 23 against Pepperdine, Gonzaga held the Waves to just 36 points, more than 30 points below their season average of 66.4. Pepperdine's 36 points also ties for the fewest points allowed to a WCC opponent under Lisa Fortier. Feb. 13 against San Francisco, GU held the Dons to 38 points.