Thread: Tillie Tillie Legacy

I love to watch the game of basketball when it is played correctly. Being a Zag fan means being rarely disappointed while watching them play the game as a team and putting personal egos aside. That is harder to do than most people think. These kids are elite level athletes with high confidence in their individual abilities. It takes special people to play in an environment that puts personal achievements secondary to the team's goals. Killian Tillie is the epitome of a team player with extraordinary individual skills.
All of Tillie's individual skills were on display last night. He put the ball on the deck and drove strong to the basket. He connected on a three. He guarded point guards and was probably the most effective Zag at limiting penetration by small quick players. He rebounded well and he set up teammates, not only with direct assists but also with hockey assists. He does nearly everything with a high degree of efficiency. Including little things that even the so called experts miss. One example is what happens when he secures a defensive rebound. The ball is in his hands for a split second and he has already made an outlet pass to the teammate with the best chance of pushing the ball for a fast break opportunity. Watch the difference between Tillie and the other bigs in that regard. Tillies outlet pass is gone before the other bigs identify who they want to pass it to. He's a joy to watch.
Tillie is on the verge of a rarity. He's in a position to be a four year player that played in a Final Four, a Sweet Sixteen, an Elite Eight and.... There is the possibility that he would play in a Final Four in both his Freshman and Senior years while being a top of the rotation player all four years of his collegiate career. He may be the last player to be an integral part of a team's tournament success for four years in this age of going pro at the first opportunity.
Look at the teammates he has played with over the last four years. Goss, Karnowski, Matthews, Williams, Collins, Perkins, Melson, Hachimura, Norvell, Kispert, Clarke, Petrusev, Ayayi, Gilder, Woolridge, Timme. He has meshed well with all of them. Because he doesn't let his ego get in the way. He made all of those players better While on the floor with them.
Finally, and maybe most important, watch him in warmups before the games, during timeouts, in post game interviews. EVERYBODY loves being around him. Stars, walk ons, coaches, announcers, ball boys, etc. Tillie makes their day better by just being Tillie.
I'm gonna miss him.