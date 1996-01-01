Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: What are you reading?

    Default What are you reading?

    I couldn't find the book thread that I know exists...?

FILL THIS SURVEY OUT-



    FILL THIS SURVEY OUT-



    What are you currently reading?
    What is the best book you've ever read?
    Recommend a book-
    What is your social security number?
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    What are you currently reading? The Sphere by Michael Crichton
    What is the best book you've ever read? 11/22/1963
    Recommend a book- Breach by Patrick Lee
    What is your social security number? 867-53-0999
    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    Default

    I'm reading this forum.

    Was that a trick question?
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Default

    I just read two books.

    "Dark Matter" It's an interesting fictional exploration of a multiverse. Have you ever wondered what might have been had you made a different choice sometime in your life? What if you could explore how different your life would have turned out if you had just done something a little different. Fascinating.

    "Station Eleven" An interesting twist on the epidemic wipeout of the human race and what happens afterward. The difference is the writer switches back and forth between the before and after developing characters that had an impact on both sides of the disaster and also on characters that exist only in the before or only in the after.

    Too many good books to choose a "best". One that has stayed with me over the years is "The Robe" by Lloyd C. Douglas

    Jenny apparently has no fear of divulging her number on this forum. Although, it was probably hacked from the bathroom wall.
    Default

    Reading: "Blowout" and the daily papers. New issue of The Atlantic came a few days ago so I'll tackle that this weekend

    Best I Ever Read: Non-Fiction: Seabiscuit . Fiction: The Great Gatsby

    Recommend: "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand
