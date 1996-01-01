Thread: What are you reading?

I couldn't find the book thread that I know exists...?
FILL THIS SURVEY OUT-
What are you currently reading?
What is the best book you've ever read?
Recommend a book-
What is your social security number?
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
What are you currently reading? The Sphere by Michael Crichton
What is the best book you've ever read? 11/22/1963
Recommend a book- Breach by Patrick Lee
What is your social security number? 867-53-0999
Allow myself to introduce....myself...
I'm reading this forum.
Was that a trick question?
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
I just read two books.
"Dark Matter" It's an interesting fictional exploration of a multiverse. Have you ever wondered what might have been had you made a different choice sometime in your life? What if you could explore how different your life would have turned out if you had just done something a little different. Fascinating.
"Station Eleven" An interesting twist on the epidemic wipeout of the human race and what happens afterward. The difference is the writer switches back and forth between the before and after developing characters that had an impact on both sides of the disaster and also on characters that exist only in the before or only in the after.
Too many good books to choose a "best". One that has stayed with me over the years is "The Robe" by Lloyd C. Douglas
Jenny apparently has no fear of divulging her number on this forum. Although, it was probably hacked from the bathroom wall.
Reading: "Blowout" and the daily papers. New issue of The Atlantic came a few days ago so I'll tackle that this weekend
Best I Ever Read: Non-Fiction: Seabiscuit . Fiction: The Great Gatsby
Recommend: "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand