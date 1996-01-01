Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

  Today, 10:12 AM #1
    RenoZag
    Default Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

    Congratulations to Coach Few

    STORY LINK: http://naismithtrophy.com/werner-lad...on-watch-list/
  Today, 10:14 AM #2
    CDC84
    Default

    Dutcher is gonna get it if SDSU goes unblemished.
  Today, 10:44 AM #3
    seacatfan
    Default

    Northern Iowa is in the Big 12 according to the Watch List. Interesting.

    West Virginia is 7-6 in conference. How is Huggins on the late season Watch List?
  Today, 11:52 AM #4
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    With what coach Few lost and where the Zags stand today, I don't see how anyone else should even be in the running. I know San Diego State is undefeated, but they did not lose what the Zags did from last year.
