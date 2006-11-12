Thread: Re-watch 2017 Championship ... At your own risk

Re-watch 2017 Championship ... At your own risk
As we come down the stretch and get prepped for March Madness, I always like to watch some of the classics. So I thought why not give this one another shot.
You can watch a full replay of the international broadcast. Which is kinda cool because it has an alternative broadcast team of Schulman and Vitale. Because he is not part of the CBS PR effort, Schulman doesn't pull any punches when it comes to the refs and his honest evaluation of the game.
I know it sounds like sour grapes, but after re-watching it again after the pain has faded....what an truly awful basketball game. Honestly, from the horrible officiating to the sloppy play...yuck. It was great to be in the national championship game, but I am not sure this qualifies as a basketball game.
After watching it again, few interesting things to note:
- Collins anger on the bench after he fouled out is palpable, it's how we all felt, what if...
- While we all talk about the ankles and the fouls. You have to give all the credit to Meeks, he dominated, nuetralized Karnowski and that is why we lost. In the final minute, he out hustled Melson to save the final most important rebound of the game and blocked NWG's final shot....GAME OVER.
