Thread: Re-watch 2017 Championship ... At your own risk

Re-watch 2017 Championship ... At your own risk

    Zagquette
    Re-watch 2017 Championship ... At your own risk

    https://youtu.be/R3IUv4EJb7E

    As we come down the stretch and get prepped for March Madness, I always like to watch some of the classics. So I thought why not give this one another shot.

    You can watch a full replay of the international broadcast. Which is kinda cool because it has an alternative broadcast team of Schulman and Vitale. Because he is not part of the CBS PR effort, Schulman doesn't pull any punches when it comes to the refs and his honest evaluation of the game.

    I know it sounds like sour grapes, but after re-watching it again after the pain has faded....what an truly awful basketball game. Honestly, from the horrible officiating to the sloppy play...yuck. It was great to be in the national championship game, but I am not sure this qualifies as a basketball game.

    After watching it again, few interesting things to note:

    - Collins anger on the bench after he fouled out is palpable, it's how we all felt, what if...
    - While we all talk about the ankles and the fouls. You have to give all the credit to Meeks, he dominated, nuetralized Karnowski and that is why we lost. In the final minute, he out hustled Melson to save the final most important rebound of the game and blocked NWG's final shot....GAME OVER.
    No sense in playing an in-state rival if you have to eat lopsided defeats. It's just like the great Athenian orator and statesman Demosthenes once said -- and I'm paraphrasing -- it's better to be called a chicken and not lose to Gonzaga than to be called brave and get blasted.

    - Parrish, CBS Sportsline 12/11/2006
    Zaglaw
    #2

    I was at the game, but I still have it saved on my DVR. I've watched the first half, but have never been able to bring myself to watch the second half.
    JPtheBeasta
    #3

    Karnowski got poked in the eye a game or two before, if I recall. One of several what if’s from from that game...
    jpn17
    #4

    Pretty sure Meeks was actually out of bounds on that rebound. Under 2 minutes left, though not reviewed of course.

    The thing I'll remember most about that tournament is that North Carolina had a major blunderous call go in their favor in just about every game.
    scrooner
    #5

    I felt like we were going to win up until the point that NWG was shoved and he rolled his ankle. He was carrying most of the scoring in the minutes before that, and afterwards missed two jumpers off a bad ankle.
    Zags11
    #6

    Just short. Ive watched it many of times and i swore we were gonna win it all. I think we all were goss that day.
    Love the zags for life
    23dpg
    #7

    Quote Originally Posted by Zaglaw
    I was at the game, but I still have it saved on my DVR. I've watched the first half, but have never been able to bring myself to watch the second half.
    Me too (at the game) but I erased it about a year ago having never watched it.
    scrooner
    #8

    I have the last 4 games saved on my DVR, and they are the only games I have on there. I'll replace them when we go one step further.
