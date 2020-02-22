Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Zags @ Cougars: Head to Head / Pre-Game Media

  1. Yesterday, 03:57 AM #1
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    4,801

    Default Zags @ Cougars: Head to Head / Pre-Game Media

    I'm out of town this weekend, so getting this on early. Of the remaining games for the Zags, I doubt anyone will argue that this is the pinnacle of the regular season. An away win against Brigham Young University (22-7, 11-3) would add another crown jewel — a Quadrant 1-A win to the Zags' résumé. You can bet that the Cougars and their rowdy fans in white will be like the Queen's Guard to prevent that from happening.







    The Zags haven't played BYU since January 18th. Without Yoeli Childs, they took a 69-92 beatdown. Since that loss, they are 8-1 with their only loss @USF by one point. BYU is a dangerous team, particularly on the offensive side:




    source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...ars-2020-02-22


    KenPom has BYU at #21 (#5 offense, #83 defense). They are #1 nationally in 3-pt%, #2 in effective FG%, #3 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, #5 in assists per game, and top 20 in denying turnovers. Tempo is #106, relatively fast. They are very offense oriented, take care of the ball, pass well, and score from near and far very well. They are top 10 in 2nd half points per game as well. The Zags lead in 3 of 4 factors for winning basketball, with the Cougars statistically being better shooters than the Zags. Let that sink in. While the Zags' defense is improving, BYU's offense has become a force worth reckoning. Add in the home field advantage, and the Bulldogs are in for a fight.







    For those that want to dig into the nitty-gritty, here's the efficiency comparison:




    source: https://www.teamrankings.com/ncaa-ba...-22/efficiency


    BYU doesn't get a lot of offensive rebounds, but part of that is due to the fact that they get a lot of made baskets. Another interesting tidbit is that because the Cougars shoot so many 3's (42%!), they don't get to the line much. In fact, the Zags get to the line a full 20% more often than the Provo castronovos.

    I think the game will be another boat race. Key issues will be Zag rebounds on the offensive glass, and Zag free throws (if the refs allow any).

    This game will by no means be like their last encounter. Torvik predicts an 82-79 win for the Jesuits. Sagarin's predictor says a 3.8 point win for GU.


    Despite that, expect a lot of this on Saturday:




    Have fun! At least we'll have real announcers for this tilt.
    Last edited by caduceus; Yesterday at 04:58 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:56 AM #2
    U Zig, I Zag
    U Zig, I Zag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Posts
    7,080

    Default

    Thanks for these each week.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:48 AM #3
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,286

    Default

    Great pics, cad!
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 02:35 PM #4
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,876

    Default TSSF: GU @ BYU Preview

    The sub-title says it all: "The biggest BYU game since they've been in the WCC"

    Story Link: https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...op-25-showdown

    One of the best, and perhaps only way to beat Gonzaga is by getting extra possessions and free points. BYU does neither of those. They rank 347th in offensive rebounding percentage. They rank in the bottom third in steals and forcing turnovers. And maybe most concerning, they only score 12.3 percent of their points at the free throw line, which is 352nd in the country (only Texas is worse). In short: if BYU cant create turnovers on defense or get second chance opportunities or get to the foul line, that puts more emphasis on them hitting a lot of jump shots. The margin for error is already slim when facing Gonzaga, but it becomes even slimmer if the only way you can win is by hitting a ton of threes.


    Basketball Web Sites Listing

    Respect the Game. Respect the Zags. Respect each other.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 02:39 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,876

    Default It's Senior Night at the Marriott Center

    From the Deseret News: LINK: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...-haws-mark-few

    Before Saturdays game, the school will honor seven seniors on the roster  Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws, Jake Toolson, Zac Seljaas, Dalton Nixon, Evan Troy and Taylor Maughan  who will be playing in their final game at the Marriott Center.
    Its awesome. Its a great opportunity for our team. Were up for the challenge, Toolson said. Theyre a good team. Weve been getting better all year long. Its cool how this season has come together. Down the stretch there are fun opportunities for us. Were really excited about it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 02:49 PM #6
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,876

    Default Tyson Jay Haws - Last of the 'Lone Peak 3'

    Jeff Call does a nice job recapping the journey of TJ Haws in this feature from the Deseret News:

    LINK: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...ika-marty-haws

    While some might judge Haws by what he hasnt accomplished, hes silenced critics this season, leaving a lasting impression with a series of signature moments.

    In November, he made a buzzer-beating jumper at Houston. In February, he buried a long-range 3-pointer to vanquish Saint Marys with nine seconds remaining (and hours before the birth of his first child). And last Saturday, his alley-oop pass to Yoeli Childs with 11.1 seconds left lifted the Cougars to a dramatic 72-71 road victory over San Diego. Those plays will live on in BYU basketball lore.

    Along the way, Haws has been quietly moving up the career charts, ranking in the top 10 all time in several categories  eighth in scoring (1,842 points), third in 3-point field goals made (239), third in assists (569), eighth in steals (152) and ninth in free-throw percentage (82.1%).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules