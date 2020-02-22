Thread: Zags @ Cougars: Head to Head / Pre-Game Media

One of the best, and perhaps only way to beat Gonzaga is by getting extra possessions and free points. BYU does neither of those. They rank 347th in offensive rebounding percentage. They rank in the bottom third in steals and forcing turnovers. And maybe most concerning, they only score 12.3 percent of their points at the free throw line, which is 352nd in the country (only Texas is worse). In short: if BYU cant create turnovers on defense or get second chance opportunities or get to the foul line, that puts more emphasis on them hitting a lot of jump shots. The margin for error is already slim when facing Gonzaga, but it becomes even slimmer if the only way you can win is by hitting a ton of threes.