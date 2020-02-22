Thread: Zags @ Cougars: Head to Head

I'm out of town this weekend, so getting this on early. Of the remaining games for the Zags, I doubt anyone will argue that this is the pinnacle of the regular season. An away win against Brigham Young University (22-7, 11-3) would add another crown jewel — a Quadrant 1-A win to the Zags' résumé. You can bet that the Cougars and their rowdy fans in white will be like the Queen's Guard to prevent that from happening.
The Zags haven't played BYU since January 18th. Without Yoeli Childs, they took a 69-92 beatdown. Since that loss, they are 8-1 with their only loss @USF by one point. BYU is a dangerous team, particularly on the offensive side:
KenPom has BYU at #21 (#5 offense, #83 defense). They are #1 nationally in 3-pt%, #2 in effective FG%, #3 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, #5 in assists per game, and top 20 in denying turnovers. Tempo is #106, relatively fast. They are very offense oriented, take care of the ball, pass well, and score from near and far very well. They are top 10 in 2nd half points per game as well. The Zags lead in 3 of 4 factors for winning basketball, with the Cougars statistically being better shooters than the Zags. Let that sink in. While the Zags' defense is improving, BYU's offense has become a force worth reckoning. Add in the home field advantage, and the Bulldogs are in for a fight.
For those that want to dig into the nitty-gritty, here's the efficiency comparison:
BYU doesn't get a lot of offensive rebounds, but part of that is due to the fact that they get a lot of made baskets. Another interesting tidbit is that because the Cougars shoot so many 3's (42%!), they don't get to the line much. In fact, the Zags get to the line a full 20% more often than the Provo castronovos.
I think the game will be another boat race. Key issues will be Zag rebounds on the offensive glass, and Zag free throws (if the refs allow any).
This game will by no means be like their last encounter. Torvik predicts an 82-79 win for the Jesuits. Sagarin's predictor says a 3.8 point win for GU.
Despite that, expect a lot of this on Saturday:
Have fun! At least we'll have real announcers for this tilt.