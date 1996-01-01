Thread: Building toward the WCC Tourney: The Battle for the Top Four Seeds and beyond

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Building toward the WCC Tourney: The Battle for the Top Four Seeds and beyond

    CDC84
    The conference race is interesting. Here are the top 6 teams in the WCC and their remaining skeds. I guess on paper Gonzaga would like to have BYU and SMC on the other side of the bracket, but the Gaels are not playing well now. USF could be a dangerous semifinal game for GU if they make it that far.

    Gonzaga - they are going to be one of the top 2 seeds (13-0 in league)
    2/22 at BYU (11-3 in WCC)
    2/27 San Diego (2-11 in WCC)
    2/29 SMC (9-4 in WCC)

    BYU (11-3 in WCC, 2.5 games back)
    2/22 - Gonzaga (13-0 in WCC)
    2/29 - at Pepperdine (8-6 in WCC)

    SMC (9-4 in WCC, 4 games back)
    2/22 - San Diego (2-11 in WCC)
    2/27 - at Santa Clara (5-8 in WCC)
    2/29 - at Gonzaga (13-0 in WCC)

    Pacific (8-5 in WCC, 5 games back)
    2/22 Santa Clara
    2/27 at LMU
    2/29 at San Diego

    Pepperdine (8-5 in WCC, 5.5 games back)
    2/22 at USF (6-7 in WCC)
    2/29 BYU (11-3 in WCC)

    USF (6-7 in WCC, 7 games back)
    2/22 Pepperdine (8-6 in WCC
    2/27 Portland (1-12 in WCC)
    2/29 at LMU (3-10 in WCC)
    sittingon50
    All the various match-ups seem way more interesting this year.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
