Thread: Post game radio quote

Post game radio quote
I don't have my usual post game synopsis for you but a couple things I heard on the drive home stuck with me. Michaelson said the first half tonight was probably the worst half the Zags have played in at least 5 years, maybe 10. He said there really nothing the Zags did right in the first half. The other interesting thing was the 26-4 run to start the second half. Tillie was on the radio as well and Hudson asked him what Few said at half time that caused the turnaround. Tillie, and maybe he was being less than candid, just said we had to take care of the ball, play defense and run our offense which we knew was the best in the country. Whatever was said obviously worked!
I don't know if anybody stuck around for the post-game ESPN interview with Few, but the halftime message, per Few, was to settle down and "be us." He mentions it a lot, but when they stagnate on offense they are trying to force the issue too much on the first action (he called it "the first side" this time), and they do better if they do more ball action and get things going to the other side of the floor. He also mentioned that SFU hit some tough shots in the first half and that the Zags did some weird stuff in the first half that they don't even do in practice. He also said that the first half defense was good, pointing out that the Zags held the Dons around 20 points for a stretch but that the offense was "horrible" during the same stretch.
