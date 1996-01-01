Thread: Gonzaga vs San Francisco II Post Game thoughts and analysis

One thing I found interesting last night was when they were discussing how Gonzaga would fare against the likes of a Baylor or Kansas. Fran was trying to be polite as possible but to me it seemed like he is a non-believer. I sensed the power five conference bias creeping in where he was trying to say yes Gonzaga can compete but not really believing it. I'm not sure the specifics but it sounded like he thought the Zags would have no answer for the guards or Azubukie from Kansas on the defensive side of the ball and that would be the death knell. I could be off but I interpreted his comments as such.
I do feel that KU is an elite team but they are not unbeatable. I find when people like him are discussing how the bulldogs would compete against the elite power conference teams they only talk about one side of the argument. They talk about all the things Gonzaga would struggle with or how would they game plan for this or that without acknowledging what the other teams would have to game plan for or struggle with when playing us. Its like, oh no, now that they face a power team they have to fear all of the athletes and amazing players that they don't see in their conference.
The teams in the WCC offer something different in terms of style of play and gameplans but it doesn't mean it will not help moving forward. It just makes them more well rounded as to executing a game plan for a variety of styles of play. The coaching staff is one of the best in the country at planning effectively for the opponent. They will be ready to adapt to different styles because they see them all.
On another note, something that San Fran coach said is about how physical Gonzaga is. I have heard that out of most of the coaches in the WCC after the games in the media. Its something that every power 5 homers harp on that they feel will be the downfall of this team because they wont be used to a physical style of play. Absurd to me. WCC teams take more liberties on fouling hard then almost any team that Gonzaga faces in the pre-conference schedule or the tourney. And look what they have to practice against in Ballo. Not many players in the country that can match his size and strength. The perfect guy to help you prepare for a guy like Azubuke.
This year the Zags are #3 in assists nationally and 74th in turnovers. Last year they were 3rd and 88th. The year before they were 21st and 161. Their Final Four year they were 11th and 241st.
Point being, big picture they are pretty good at taking care of the ball especially at the fast pace they play.
It's definitely an eye-test sort of thing. I can't readily support this proposition, but it seems like our turnovers (lately) are "dumber" than before. Not just bad passes, but lazy, soft passes, for example.
Again, an impression and one that is hard to adequately defend -- because in the box score a TO is a TO is a TO.
