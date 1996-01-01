Thread: Gonzaga vs San Francisco II Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by gueastcoast Originally Posted by

Agree with much of what is said in this thread, particularly the point about Few's ability to make adjustments in-game to address specific issues (something about which he was often criticized earlier in his career).



The thing that has really jumped out at me lately is that even when we beat teams handily, we seem to have stretches with multiple boneheaded unforced errors. THAT is a trait I don't feel was characteristic of recent Zag teams...it wasn't that long ago that this board would melt down whenever Perkins would make a dumb turnover early in his career (he made far fewer as the years went on); now it seems like we have several of those every game, often on consecutive possessions, and all of our guys do it. Bad passes, dribbling into traffic, out-of-control offensive fouls, trying to make the home-run play - that stuff will kill us in the tourney when our lack of depth and the higher level of competition will leave way less margin for error.