View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game: USF - 02. 20. 20 ?

Voters
97. You may not vote on this poll

  • Kispert

    3 3.09%

  • Petrusev

    0 0%

  • Tillie

    87 89.69%

  • Woolridge

    7 7.22%

  • Gilder

    0 0%

  • Other ( and why. . .)

    0 0%
Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 28 of 28

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - USF - 02. 20. 20 ?

  1. Today, 07:49 AM #26
    caldwellzag
    caldwellzag is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    1,700

    Default

    I dang near picked Kispert thanks to that game ending three that helped cover the spread, but this one really came down to Tillie being Tillie and taking over a game. Great game for him and great 2nd half for the Zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:44 AM #27
    77Zag's Avatar
    77Zag
    77Zag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Oakdale, CA
    Posts
    1,349

    Default

    Tillie Tillie !!
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:18 AM #28
    CPkZagFan
    CPkZagFan is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Posts
    25

    Default

    All the way with Tillie. Woolridge was great and to be honest, I did not notice his turnovers as much as I noticed the sloppy ball handling of Petrusev and
    Timme. SF has definitely shown all future opponents how to defend the Zags. Timme and Petro definitely have to be taken wide open shots from the
    free throw line. Even if they make them at 60%, that will not be bad. Otherwise, the middle will totally be clogged and if we face shot blockers like the front line of Seton Hall, we need to take those mid range shots.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules