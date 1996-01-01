Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 35 of 35

Thread: Who Wants To Dance ... ? 2020

  1. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #26
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Patriot ... One bid league

    Colgate 12-3
    Boston U 10-5
    American 10-5
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:37 PM #27
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Southeastern ... I spy three.

    Kentucky 11-2
    Auburn 9-4
    LSU 9-4

    but I think the Committee will reward the hoops powers of

    Florida 9-4
    Mississippi State 8-5

    as well.

    South Carolina is also at 8-5


    I'd bet on 5 teams
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:07 PM #28
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Southern ... I like this league. I'd love to award the top three with slots, I just don't think it will happen. Eastern Tennessee might ... might have a chance for an at-large.

    Eastern Tenn 13-2
    Furman 12-3
    N Car Greensboro 12-3


    I'm going to be hopeful and predict two teams in
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:10 PM #29
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Southland. Some team named Stephen F Austin went to Durham and beat Duke. The same team lost a singular game in the Southland and currently has a 23-3 record. It might not be enough . One bid league

    SFA 14-1
    Nicholls St 12-4
    Abilene Christian 11-4
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 10:13 PM #30
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Southwestern. Everybody's favorite buy-game Texas Southern has a 9-3 conference record and a 3-10 out of conference mark. Good for the coffers, bad for at-large possibilities.

    Prairie View 10-2
    Tex Southern 9-3
    Southern 8-5
    Alcorn State 8-5


    One bid league
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 10:15 PM #31
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Summit - The league of Dakotas

    SD State 12-2
    ND State 11-2
    S Dak 9-5

    and for good measure

    U ND 6-7

    four Dakotas ( and friends ) , one bid
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 10:16 PM #32
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Sun Belt

    Ark Little Rock 12-4
    Ga State 11-6
    Tex St 11-6

    One bid
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 10:17 PM #33
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    Going to skip ahead one ...

    WAC

    There can be only one ...

    New Mexico St 12-0

    Also playing, teams 4.5+ games back
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 10:23 PM #34
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    And finally ...

    WCC ... solid top half of the conf. With apologies to USD's Scholl, I offer a coaching position to Beilein to guide the Toreros forward. We're collecting some good coaches.

    Gonz 13-0
    BYU 11-3
    SMC 9-4

    Everybody ( everybody ) has these three teams in, and not just in but well positioned. I don't think that the Gaels can survive another loss ... perhaps not even in the Kennel, let alone in Vegas.

    I'm hoping for three, my head screams two.
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Yesterday, 10:34 PM #35
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,308

    Default

    So in the land of Ak, 32 leagues ... and I allowed 63 teams in. Psst, Committee ... call me.
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules