Thread: Who Wants To Dance ... ? 2020

Patriot ... One bid league
Colgate 12-3
Boston U 10-5
American 10-5
Patriot ... One bid league
Colgate 12-3
Boston U 10-5
American 10-5
So many brackets, so little time.
Southeastern ... I spy three.
Kentucky 11-2
Auburn 9-4
LSU 9-4
but I think the Committee will reward the hoops powers of
Florida 9-4
Mississippi State 8-5
as well.
South Carolina is also at 8-5
I'd bet on 5 teams
Southern ... I like this league. I'd love to award the top three with slots, I just don't think it will happen. Eastern Tennessee might ... might have a chance for an at-large.
Eastern Tenn 13-2
Furman 12-3
N Car Greensboro 12-3
I'm going to be hopeful and predict two teams in
Southland. Some team named Stephen F Austin went to Durham and beat Duke. The same team lost a singular game in the Southland and currently has a 23-3 record. It might not be enough . One bid league
SFA 14-1
Nicholls St 12-4
Abilene Christian 11-4
Southwestern. Everybody's favorite buy-game Texas Southern has a 9-3 conference record and a 3-10 out of conference mark. Good for the coffers, bad for at-large possibilities.
Prairie View 10-2
Tex Southern 9-3
Southern 8-5
Alcorn State 8-5
One bid league
Summit - The league of Dakotas
SD State 12-2
ND State 11-2
S Dak 9-5
and for good measure
U ND 6-7
four Dakotas ( and friends ) , one bid
Sun Belt
Ark Little Rock 12-4
Ga State 11-6
Tex St 11-6
One bid
Going to skip ahead one ...
WAC
There can be only one ...
New Mexico St 12-0
Also playing, teams 4.5+ games back
And finally ...
WCC ... solid top half of the conf. With apologies to USD's Scholl, I offer a coaching position to Beilein to guide the Toreros forward. We're collecting some good coaches.
Gonz 13-0
BYU 11-3
SMC 9-4
Everybody ( everybody ) has these three teams in, and not just in but well positioned. I don't think that the Gaels can survive another loss ... perhaps not even in the Kennel, let alone in Vegas.
I'm hoping for three, my head screams two.
So in the land of Ak, 32 leagues ... and I allowed 63 teams in. Psst, Committee ... call me.
