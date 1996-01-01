Thread: NC Odds

Per ESPN ticker, Zags now the favorite @ 6/1.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
I am not counting any chickens until they are close to hatching. We need Killian to be at least 90%. Anything less and we will have trouble beating the Baylors, Dukes, and Kansas's of the college basketball world. It's one thing to beat a team like USF, but I highly doubt we see them again in March.
WE HAVE A GOAL -- WE HAVE A MISSION -- SPOKANE, STAPLES, ATLANTA
It's not much, but I got $50 on the Zags at +2200. If they pull it off I'll use the $1100 to go to Vegas for the WCC tourney next year.
It’s a good thing that the AP can’t set odds.
It’s unbelievable how this season has turned out so far.
I had 100 on them at 50 to 1 when they lost to the refs 3 years ago, smh. Will never see those odds again.