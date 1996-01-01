Thread: OT: One-Time Waiver Rule Under Consideration ( All Sports)

Agree. Kids making a tough decision out of high school should not be penalized to seek a one time better fit academically and athletically so long as it is consistently applied across all sports
I think it's a good rule. I like it a lot. I mean, why should a player be penalized for making a decision that didn't pan out for him/her. Gonzaga has had a number of players transfer from other schools but have had to sit out a year (Nigel Williams-Goss, Dan Dickau among a few...i like guards). This rule would allow them to play without having to sit out. Above all else, I think it helps the player and his family because everyone wants to play and when a really good athlete gets beat out and it because apparent that he may sit on the bench for a year or maybe even two, this player could go to another school and play immediately.
