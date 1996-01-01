Results 1 to 15 of 15

Thread: OT: One-Time Waiver Rule Under Consideration ( All Sports)

  Yesterday, 02:40 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,869

    OT: One-Time Waiver Rule Under Consideration ( All Sports)

    Story Link: https://watchstadium.com/could-a-one...ll-02-20-2020/

    The Transfer Waiver Working Group still has to make a formal recommendation to change the transfer guidelines to the Division I Council during its April 23-25 meeting. The Council can vote to approve the changes at the meeting, and because it’s a change to waiver guidelines, not legislation, it does not have to go through the legislative process.

    “There’s still some work to be done,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, who is also the working group chairman, told Stadium on Wednesday.

    “The plan is to have it effective immediately for transfers in the 2020-21 academic year,” NCAA spokesman Michelle Hosick added.
    Schools are already being raided via the grad transfer rule, in which nearly 200 players a year are able to transfer and play their final season immediately elsewhere. Now they’ll be able to pillage anyone with the enticement that they won’t have to sit and wait a year before being able to play.

    “It’s not a good rule for the health of college basketball,” Houston’s Kelvin Sampson told me on Tuesday night. “If we allow this rule, there’s going to be more bad decisions than good ones. Trust me, I’ve lived this.”

    There’s a reason why this is already being supported by the Big Ten and the ACC. Now guys like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, John Calipari, Bill Self and Tom Izzo can plug holes in their roster with ease. There’s also a reason none of those coaches have spoken out publicly.

    They know how much of an advantage it’ll be for them.
    Would it be an advantage for a program of Gonzaga's stature ?

    This change, if enacted, will be a paradigm shift in college athletics, akin to making freshmen eligible to play football and basketball in the 72-73 academic year.
    Last edited by RenoZag; Yesterday at 05:40 PM.
  Yesterday, 02:44 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    46,869

    Default

    Additional Reporting on the proposal: https://www.concordmonitor.com/NCAA-...sfers-32781170

    The NCAA’s announcement Tuesday comes a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference became the second Power Five conference to publicly support the one-time exception for all transferring athletes. Last month CBS Sports reported that Big Ten athletic directors backed a legislative proposal that would allow all athletes to transfer one time and be immediately eligible to play.
    Coverage of the Big Ten's endorsement of the rules change:

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-fo...ng-out-a-year/

    The NCAA Press Release: http://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/...iver-expansion
  Yesterday, 02:44 PM
    CB4
    CB4 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Posts
    832

    Default

    Graduate transfers are being raided? Um, the whole idea of the graduate transfer rule is to allow players who graduate early to transfer to another University if and only if the graduate program they wish to attend isn't available at their undergraduate school. The rule is consistent with the the whole concept of the student athlete and rewards athletes who graduate early.

    I'm not against changing transfer rules but the graduate transfer rule seems like it's consistent with what the NCAA purports to represent... Scholarship, student athletes, etc.
  Yesterday, 02:50 PM
    CB4
    CB4 is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Posts
    832

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Story Link: https://watchstadium.com/could-a-one...ll-02-20-2020/





    Would it be an advantage for a program of Gonzaga's stature ?

    I would say "yes." The best case is that the one time transfer rule applies only to out of conference transfers. If a player wants to transfer to a school in the same conference, they need to sit out a year. This would situate Gonzaga quite nicely for Pac 12 players who want out after a year.
  Yesterday, 03:14 PM
    Shanachie
    Shanachie is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    303

    Default

    I think it would be good for Gonzaga, but more importantly I think it would be good for the student-athletes.
  Yesterday, 03:21 PM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    23dpg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,654

    Default

    Would it be an advantage for a program of Gonzaga's stature! Not sure, but I support this move.

    I think its way past due and Im a little surprised that the ncaa is being so forward thinking.

    Many is not most kids go to a school based upon the coach and their staff. Those coaches get to change schools at any time for any reason. So should the kids. Will there be mistakes? Of course. But Im not sure the hardships will be any more or less than the hardships of those student athletes who are stuck with a new coach/system that does fit either side.
  Yesterday, 03:22 PM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,020

    Default

    I think it's a good rule. I like it a lot. I mean, why should a player be penalized for making a decision that didn't pan out for him/her. Gonzaga has had a number of players transfer from other schools but have had to sit out a year (Nigel Williams-Goss, Dan Dickau among a few...i like guards). This rule would allow them to play without having to sit out. Above all else, I think it helps the player and his family because everyone wants to play and when a really good athlete gets beat out and it because apparent that he may sit on the bench for a year or maybe even two, this player could go to another school and play immediately.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 06:05 PM
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,013

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I think it's a good rule. I like it a lot. I mean, why should a player be penalized for making a decision that didn't pan out for him/her. Gonzaga has had a number of players transfer from other schools but have had to sit out a year (Nigel Williams-Goss, Dan Dickau among a few...i like guards). This rule would allow them to play without having to sit out. Above all else, I think it helps the player and his family because everyone wants to play and when a really good athlete gets beat out and it because apparent that he may sit on the bench for a year or maybe even two, this player could go to another school and play immediately.
    Agree. Kids making a tough decision out of high school should not be penalized to seek a one time better fit academically and athletically so long as it is consistently applied across all sports
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
  Yesterday, 06:59 PM
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    8,822

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Shanachie View Post
    I think it would be good for Gonzaga, but more importantly I think it would be good for the student-athletes.
    It's my understanding that athletic scholarships are one-year deals, renewed at the discretion of the school. What's good for the goose is good for the gander, especially when coaches move on to different programs.
  Yesterday, 07:19 PM
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,013

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    It's my understanding that athletic scholarships are one-year deals, renewed at the discretion of the school. What's good for the goose is good for the gander, especially when coaches move on to different programs.
    I would like to see it go to 2 year guaranteed scholarships with out clause for team violations and academic non compliance
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
  Yesterday, 07:43 PM
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    6,594

    Default

    In theory I like the idea, but what if a young man really wants to go to Duke, but they aren't sold on him. The kids goes to Davidson and leads them to the March Madness, even winning a couple of games.

    Suddenly, Duke is interested, so the kid transfers.

    What is to stop big programs from poaching?

    (I just picked two in state schools, nothing against either one).
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Yesterday, 07:50 PM
    doctorzag
    doctorzag is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Posts
    677

    Default

    If this rule change goes through it will essentially turn the mid-majors into farm teams for the power conferences.
    Not good for the overall health of the game. Will definitely widen the gap between the have`s and have-nots.
  Yesterday, 08:58 PM
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    6,594

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    In theory I like the idea, but what if a young man really wants to go to Duke, but they aren't sold on him. The kids goes to Davidson and leads them to the March Madness, even winning a couple of games.

    Suddenly, Duke is interested, so the kid transfers.

    What is to stop big programs from poaching?

    (I just picked two in state schools, nothing against either one).
    They could implement the rule but require the school you are going to be in a conference with a lower KenPom/NET (or whatever) rating. Could even allow in conference to a lower ranked school. Otherwise have to sit out a year.

    The big boys wouldn't like that, but it would allow almost unlimited transfers, one time, and stop the big schools/conferences from poaching players proven at a smaller school/conference.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Yesterday, 10:14 PM
    sylean
    sylean is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Posts
    2,455

    Default

    I hate to see kids sit out but this rule will get things out of control very quickly, and we won't like the results.....rich schools will promise the moon and with the new ability for athletes to earn money you can imagine how LA schools can hold out that $$$$$ carrot....

    its bad enough that college basketball is losing its innocence by ad dollars, but now we'll have bidding wars....


    I want to add also ...what is the impetus to actually go to class and graduate in 3 yrs so you can transfer without encumbrances?....right now, these kids are good students taking classes in summer and able to graduate early.....they won't be so motivated if they knew they could go elsewhere in a jif...
    Last edited by sylean; Today at 12:27 AM.
  Yesterday, 11:10 PM
    FloridaZagFan
    FloridaZagFan is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Posts
    177

    Default

    I think it's a nice idea for the kids to be able to transfer whenever they want but....
    You would basically ruin college basketball on the low major and mid major level. Rarely does a team at that level achieve much success without being "old". I'm all for the student to have opportunities to transfer if not happy but if they didn't have to sit out a year, most kids who are good at smaller schools are just going to transfer to a bigger school with more notoriety. Someone mentioned a farm system, that's exactly what it would be.
    There has to be something in place to protect the schools. If a student is unhappy with his current situation and transfers and has to sit out it's most likely beneficial to the student athlete. They still get to practice,they are still on scolarship and have the benefit of every doctor and trainer that the school has to offer. The argument that it makes them less valuable because if they turn pro they will be a year older is weak at best. If they were that good they wouldnt transfer they would turn pro.
