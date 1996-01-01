Thread: OT: One-Time Waiver Rule Under Consideration ( All Sports)

Schools are already being raided via the grad transfer rule, in which nearly 200 players a year are able to transfer and play their final season immediately elsewhere. Now they’ll be able to pillage anyone with the enticement that they won’t have to sit and wait a year before being able to play.“It’s not a good rule for the health of college basketball,” Houston’s Kelvin Sampson told me on Tuesday night. “If we allow this rule, there’s going to be more bad decisions than good ones. Trust me, I’ve lived this.”There’s a reason why this is already being supported by the Big Ten and the ACC. Now guys like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, John Calipari, Bill Self and Tom Izzo can plug holes in their roster with ease. There’s also a reason none of those coaches have spoken out publicly.They know how much of an advantage it’ll be for them.