Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Bracketology - 2/18/2020

  1. Today, 09:25 AM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,460

    Default Bracketology - 2/18/2020

    Charlie Creme's new Bracketology is out.

    Of interest to the Lady Zag fans, we are still shown on the #4-Seed line but we are now in the Dallas region in the same bracket as Troy (#13), Fresno State (#12) and Indiana (#5).

    In those coveted #1 through #5-seed lines there was not much movement. NC State moved off the #1-seed line to the #3-seed line and Maryland moved up to the #1 seed-line to replace NC State. Oregon State moved to the #4-seed line (as expected) and Arizona moved up to the #3-seed line. LSU dropped down to the #7-seed line and TCU moved up to the #6-seed line.

    Complete bracket can be found here: http://www.espn.com/womens-college-b...l/bracketology

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:01 AM #2
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    From the Spokesman Review:

    Bulldogs climb two spots to No. 13 in AP poll
    Mon., Feb. 17, 2020

    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    The grind will continue with road games at Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine, but the Zags got the week off to a good start by moving up two spots, to 13th, in the Associated Press media poll. GU (25-2 overall and 14-1 in the WCC) moved ahead of Oregon State and Florida State, both of which lost to unranked foes last week. However, GU is losing ground in the Ratings Percentage Index. Despite winning two games, the Zags fell two more spots to 13th. The Zags are competing with those teams and others to finish among the top 16 according to metrics applied by the NCAA. The top 16 will host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games.

    Only two Power 5 teams (South Carolina and Baylor) have fewer losses than GU, which is 25-2 overall and 14-1 in the WCC. However, the WCC is ranked only 11th in conference RPI, meaning that any losses by GU would probably put them outside the top 16.

    The consensus of experts is that GU must run the table in those last five games to host NCAA games. However, it’s possible that they could still host with one more loss, provided they get help via losses by other competing teams.
    The entire article can be found here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...13-in-ap-poll/

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:31 AM #3
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    TerpZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Issaquah, WA
    Posts
    14,020

    Post

    Who are the hardest women's college basketball teams to place on the S-curve?

    Over the last three weeks, South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon have established themselves as the three best teams in the country. Distinguishing among them is nearly impossible, but they have unquestionably separated themselves from the rest of the pack. The Gamecocks, Lady Bears and Ducks have wrapped up No. 1 seeds -- barring something extraordinary and unforeseen. The dominance has been obvious. We know exactly how good they are.

    The same can't be said for some teams at the next level. Even this deep in the season, a few teams remain a mystery. Whether it has to do with imbalance in conference schedules, inconsistent play or injuries to key players, the identity of some teams in the next group -- which consists of about a dozen teams -- still remains somewhat unknown.

    Let's look at how they're impacting the bracket, and what their current seed is in our latest Bracketology projection....


    Gonzaga: No. 4 seed, Dallas Regional

    The Feb. 8 loss to 11-15 Saint Mary's was alarming. That was the Zags' second loss of the season; they had won 21 consecutive games since an overtime loss to Stanford in the third game of the season. The fact that the loss to St. Mary's came just two games after losing senior shooting guard Katie Campbell (knee) for the season is the concern. Gonzaga is second in the country in 3-point percentage, but Campbell (43.1%; team-high 47 3-pointers) was a big part of that.

    Last March the Zags lost point guard Lauren Stockton and wing Jill Townsend to injuries in the WCC tournament semifinals, derailing what could have been a top-16 placement. They were a No. 5 seed instead and lost to Oregon State on the Beavers home floor. Once again, there is no way to evaluate Gonzaga against teams it's competing against for top-16 positioning with the lineup that is currently available.

    The WCC typically has some teams to challenge Gonzaga, which has already clinched at least a tie for its 15th regular season title in 16 years, but this year only one other team in the conference (BYU) has an RPI in the top 100. Even without the Campbell injury to consider, measuring a team that hasn't played NCAA tournament-level competition in six weeks can be difficult.

    ESPN Article Link
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:41 AM #4
    upan8th
    upan8th is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Sandy Eggo CA
    Posts
    668

    Default

    If I remember correctly, Zag gals played UCLA to a very close finish in a preseason scrimmage in Spokane. Watched the Bruins last night & was impressed. Much better team concept than the one-on-one Beavers. Of couse, GU isn't the same team now w/out Katie, & not sure they'll ever get back to where they were when she was draining all those treys. But, if they can manage to win out (big if) even if they don't win the conference tourney, based on comparing them to UCLA, they deserve to be Dancing in Spokane.

    Haven't touched here on the $$ angle, have we? But why would the NCAA, in their mercenary little hearts, ever forgo capacity crowds (12,000?) at the Arena with the Zags playing vs half that many in the seats if they ship out the team to play somewhere else? They wouldn't. And won't if they aren't forced to. C'mon girls, take the decision out of the bean counter's hands. You can do it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:56 AM #5
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by upan8th View Post
    If I remember correctly, Zag gals played UCLA to a very close finish in a preseason scrimmage in Spokane. Watched the Bruins last night & was impressed. Much better team concept than the one-on-one Beavers. Of couse, GU isn't the same team now w/out Katie, & not sure they'll ever get back to where they were when she was draining all those treys. But, if they can manage to win out (big if) even if they don't win the conference tourney, based on comparing them to UCLA, they deserve to be Dancing in Spokane.

    Haven't touched here on the $$ angle, have we? But why would the NCAA, in their mercenary little hearts, ever forgo capacity crowds (12,000?) at the Arena with the Zags playing vs half that many in the seats if they ship out the team to play somewhere else? They wouldn't. And won't if they aren't forced to. C'mon girls, take the decision out of the bean counter's hands. You can do it.
    Hopefully you only watched the 2nd half of the UCLA game. The first half of the UCLA vs OSU game was terrible on both sides. UCLA could not shoot worth beans and OSU could not hang onto the ball (14 t/os in the first half).

    If the Lady Zags host in Spokane, it will be in the Kennel, not the Arena and they would be hosting the 1st and 2nd rounds. This year, the Spokane Arena is hosting the 1st and 2nd rounds of the Mbb NCAA tournament.

    The next two (2) years (2021 & 2022) Spokane will be hosting the 3rd and 4th rounds of the Wbb NCAA tournament. Thus (not this year), if in the next two (2) years, the Lady Zags were lucky enough to host the 1st and 2nd rounds of the NCAA tournament at the kennel, they would have a very good chance (if they would win rounds 1 and 2) to play rounds 3 and 4 in the Spokane Arena. But that is next year or the following year, this year the Lady Zags only have the opportunity to host in the kennel and if they won both games in the kennel, then they would be shipped to one of the following sites; Greenville, NC, Dallas, TX, Fort Wayne, IN or Portland, OR.

    The lady zags are something like 12th in total home attendance throughout all of college Wbb, regardless of arena size and are 2nd in the nation in capacity of arena filled at over 94%.

    Lots to play for ladies, let's get it done,

    Go Zags,

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:11 AM #6
    upan8th
    upan8th is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Sandy Eggo CA
    Posts
    668

    Default

    Appreciate the corrections regarding venues, ZD. Should have checked more carefully. Nonetheless, 6,000 fannies packed into a wild & crazy Kennel has got to do more for the women's college game than playing in half full campus arena's named after banks. As for last night's UCLA vs OSU game, yeah, lackluster 1st half, kind of like entirety of our last three Zag's games.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:19 AM #7
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    3,460

    Default

    Butts in the seats was why the NCAA moved the 1st and 2nd rounds of the tournament to sites of the Top-16 seeds. When the NCAA made sites "bid" on hosting the 1st and 2nd rounds of the Wbb tournament (just like the Mbb), when the local home team did not make the tournament, they had sites without almost any attendance. Bad look in the arena and worse look on TV. Hence, if the Top-16 seeds host the first two (2) rounds, a local team is guaranteed to be present for the first round games and if chalk holds, the home team will be in both the 1st and 2nd round games. Lots for the local teams to play for and almost guaranteed better attendance for the first two round games. Really a big benefit to the Top-16 seeds to get to play the first two rounds at home, but with the disparity that still exists in the Wbb game, the NCAA feels that guaranteed attendance is more important than a level playing field.

    As you said, having an Arena that is 94+% full looks really good on TV even if there are only 6,000 fans. The same 6,000 fans in an 15,000-18,000 seat arena does not project very well on the TV broadcast.

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules