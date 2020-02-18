Thread: Bracketology - 2/18/2020

Who are the hardest women's college basketball teams to place on the S-curve?

Over the last three weeks, South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon have established themselves as the three best teams in the country. Distinguishing among them is nearly impossible, but they have unquestionably separated themselves from the rest of the pack. The Gamecocks, Lady Bears and Ducks have wrapped up No. 1 seeds -- barring something extraordinary and unforeseen. The dominance has been obvious. We know exactly how good they are.The same can't be said for some teams at the next level. Even this deep in the season, a few teams remain a mystery. Whether it has to do with imbalance in conference schedules, inconsistent play or injuries to key players, the identity of some teams in the next group -- which consists of about a dozen teams -- still remains somewhat unknown.Let's look at how they're impacting the bracket, and what their current seed is in our latest Bracketology projection....The Feb. 8 loss to 11-15 Saint Mary's was alarming. That was the Zags' second loss of the season; they had won 21 consecutive games since an overtime loss to Stanford in the third game of the season. The fact that the loss to St. Mary's came just two games after losing senior shooting guard Katie Campbell (knee) for the season is the concern. Gonzaga is second in the country in 3-point percentage, but Campbell (43.1%; team-high 47 3-pointers) was a big part of that.Last March the Zags lost point guard Lauren Stockton and wing Jill Townsend to injuries in the WCC tournament semifinals, derailing what could have been a top-16 placement. They were a No. 5 seed instead and lost to Oregon State on the Beavers home floor. Once again, there is no way to evaluate Gonzaga against teams it's competing against for top-16 positioning with the lineup that is currently available.The WCC typically has some teams to challenge Gonzaga, which has already clinched at least a tie for its 15th regular season title in 16 years, but this year only one other team in the conference (BYU) has an RPI in the top 100. Even without the Campbell injury to consider, measuring a team that hasn't played NCAA tournament-level competition in six weeks can be difficult.