-
Hester and Coach Few NOT together??
For many weeks Heister and Coach have not appeared together in the Mark Few Show. They originate from different locations. They have sat together for years in Coachs office for the taping. I just find it curious. New format? Or what? It has been this way now for (seems like) 6 plus weeks. Is it just me or has anyone else noticed?
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules