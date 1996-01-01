-
Other Games: Tuesday - 02. 18. 20
Nine Top 25 teams in action today
Illinois @ #9 Penn State . 3:30 . FS1
Oklahoma State @ #17 West Virginia . 4:00 . ESPN2
Purdue @ Wisconsin . 4:00 . ESPN
Northwestern @ #7 Maryland . 5:00 . BTN
Pittsburgh @ #8 Florida State . 5:00 . ACCN
Arkansas @ Florida . 4:00 . ESPNU
#5 Dayton @ VCU . 5:30 . CBSSN
#15 Creighton @ #19 Marquette . 5:30 . FS1
#1 Baylor @ Oklahoma . 6:00 . ESPN2
#10 Kentucky @ LSU . 6:00 . ESPN
Nevada @ New Mexico . 6:00 . ESPNU
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules