Looking ahead at this week (Feb 17-Feb 22-2020).
THE most important week of the season. And I AM pumped, and I'm sure almost all of ZagNation is too. USF at home on Thursday and @ BYU Saturday. USF gave us all the trouble we could handle when we played them at their place. They are a worthy opponent for sure. The Zags certainly will not be overlooking them. And then Saturday we play what is the most important game of the year so far. And maybe the toughest. But who knows with this team. Look what we did at St Mary's. Playing before 15,000 screaming maniacs will not be easy, and they will be all over the refs all night long.
I'm glad the Zags are playing at home Thursday. They've been playing on the Road a lot lately. They need this is a big way, and I believe they will take advantage of it and play really well. And then they will get ready for the biggest game of the year, up to this point.I'm glad they play USF Thursday. Having to wait all the way to Friday would be kind of tough. AND I have always liked USF, so I look forward to the rematch. It's going to be a REALLY FUN WEEK. Ya!!!
Come on and share your thoughts and feelings about these games this week. I'd love to hear from you all.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!