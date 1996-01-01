-
SAN BRUNO, Calif. Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week the league office announced Monday.
Petrusev recorded his eighth double-double of the season in the No. 2/2 Zags' (26-1, 12-0 West Coast Conference) 18th straight win Saturday at Pepperdine. He scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in Gonzaga's 39th consecutive conference regular season win and 39th WCC road win in-a-row. The sophomore added three assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes.
He made nine of his 20 shots from the field, and currently tops the West Coast Conference shooting 56.8 percent from the field. Petrusev also made 9-of-13 from the free-throw line. He matched his career-high for most points in a half, with 20 in the first half, the most in the first half in his career. The Belgrade, Serbia, native is second in the conference averaging 8.04 rebounds per game, third with 17.56 points per game, and fifth in blocks per game (0.93).
It is the third WCC weekly honor of the season for Petrusev and his second in three weeks. He is the third Bulldog to receive the honor this season, and it is the fifth time a GU player was named the conference player of the week.
Gonzaga welcomes San Francisco (17-10, 6-6 WCC) Thursday, before visiting No. 23 BYU (21-7, 10-3) Saturday.
Also Nominated: Dan Fotu, Saint Mary's; Braun Hartfield, San Diego; TJ Haws, BYU; Jimbo Lull, San Francisco; Colbey Ross, Pepperdine; Eli Scott, LMU; Jahlil Tripp, Pacific
2019-20 #WCCHOOPS Men's Basketball Player of the Week
February 17 Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
February 10 Jahlil Tripp, Pacific
February 3 Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
January 27 Kameron Edwards, Pepperdine
January 20 Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
January 13 Charles Minlend, San Francisco
January 6 Jahlil Tripp, Pacific
December 31 Ryan Woolridge, Gonzaga
December 23 Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
December 16 Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's
December 9 Eli Scott, LMU
December 2 TJ Haws, BYU
November 25 Isaiah White, Portland
November 18 Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
November 11 Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's
