Top-25 Games for the Week of 2/17 - 2/23/2020
Here at the Top-25 games for this week as conference schedules begin to wind down.
Monday - 2/17/2020
Vanderbilt (13-11, 3-8 SEC) vs #1 South Carolina (24-1, 11-0 SEC) in Columbia, SC @ 4:00 PM PT on SECN - No chance for the Commodores
#11 Oregon State (19-6, 7-6 Pac-12) vs #7 UCLA (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) in Los Angeles, CA @ 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2 - Beavers have to win to stay on #3 seed line
Tuesday - 2/18/2020
#2 Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) vs Texas Tech (15-8, 4-8 Big 12) in Lubbock, TX @ 5:00 PM PT
Wednesday - 2/19/2020
Tulane (12-13, 7-5 American) vs #5 UConn (21-3, 11-0 American) in Hartford, CT @ 4:00 PM PT on ESPN3 - No chance for Tulane in Hartford
#10 Maryland (22-4, 13-2 Big Ten) vs Wisconsin (11-15, 3-12 Big Ten) in Madison, WI @ 5:00 PM PT - No chance for Badgers even in Madison
Rutgers (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) vs #19 Northwestern (22-3, 12-2 Big Ten) in Evanston, IL @ 5:00 PM PT - Rutgers has a shot, but difficult in Evanston.
Rest of the games will be posted later in the week.
ZagDad
